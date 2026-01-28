Famous eagle Jackie lays first eggs of the season

A famous eagle in California has laid a second egg and has fans glued to the Big Bear eagle cams again as the 2026 nesting season unfolds.

Jackie and Shadow, two bald eagles made world-famous by the Friends of Big Bear Valley livestream, will soon become parents to eaglets once again.

Friends of Big Bear Valley, a nonprofit that streams live feeds of bald eagles in the San Bernardino National Forest in Southern California, confirmed Monday that one of its famous eagles, Jackie, has laid her second egg of the 2026 season. The first egg appeared on Jan. 23.

"Jackie is believed to be the first Bald eagle that hatched and fledged in Big Bear," the organization said on their website.

"Her parents were named Ricky and Lucy. Jackie and Shadow have successfully fledged 4 chicks together: Simba, Spirit, Sunny and Gizmo. In their exploratory years, Bald eagles can travel thousands of miles."

In 2025, the internet watched closely as Jackie laid three eggs, all of which hatched, though one of the eaglets did not survive a snowstorm. The other two, named Sunny and Gizmo, took flight in early June, marking the first year that Friends of Big Bear Valley had two fledge in the same year.

The weather in Big Bear is expected to be mostly sunny this week, with low temperatures in the upper teens and highs in the 50s.