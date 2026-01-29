Madrid, Spain, gets rare snow from Storm Kristin after extreme winds in Portugal

After high winds caused severe damage in Portugal, Storm Kristin brought a rare snowfall to Madrid, Spain.

A rare snowfall in Madrid, Spain, fell on Wednesday after a massive wind storm tore through Portugal.

The storm that brought the snow was named "Kristin" by the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA). As the snow fell, schools closed and local roads jammed, according to VOI.

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 28: A snow-covered street, on 28 January, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated the yellow warning for today for possible snowfall in the Sierra de Madrid and the Metropolitan area and Henares, at the same time that has added the warning for strong gusts of wind also to the South, Vegas and West region of the region. (Photo By Marta Fernandez/Europa Press via Getty Images)

"In downtown Madrid, accumulation was less than an inch, but the higher elevations outside of the city measured several inches. Madrid averages a couple of snow events each year, but overall has a climate most similar to Charlotte, North Carolina," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said.

The last major snowfall in Madrid was with Storm Filomena in 2021, which set local snow records.

A man pushes an e-scooter while ducking under a falling tree that has caused serious damage to a car parked on Avenida Elias Garcia, Campo Pequeno, due to strong winds, during depression "Kristin" on January 28, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. This was an extreme weather event, which caused - according to a government communique - significant damage in parts of the territory, in various areas, infrastructure, and equipment. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos / Corbis /Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday, Storm Kristin brought high winds to parts of Portugal, knocking down thousands of trees and cutting power for 1 million customers, Euro News reported. The storm killed six people.

Carlos Tavares, Coimbra sub-regional commander of Civil Protection, said the highest wind gust reached 126 mph (202 km/hr), setting a new record for the country, previously established during Storm Leslie in October 2018.

In the coastal city of Figueira da Foz, the storm left a dramatic scene of destruction after a giant Ferris wheel at an amusement park set up near the port collapsed under the force of the wind, toppling into a nearby parking lot. (CNN)

Stadiums were damaged, roofs were ripped off and a Ferris wheel was toppled in the coastal city of Figueira da Foz. Video from Marinha Grande, Portugal showed hundreds of trees knocked over on a highway.

Chilly weather with rain showers is expected for Madrid over the next few days.