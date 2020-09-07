Flooding fears linger in India as monsoon retreat remains elusive
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 7, 2020 2:14 PM
Monsoonal rains continue across parts of India this week, having residents wondering how long they must wait for the monsoonal moisture to retreat.
Two different monsoon lows will be responsible for producing multiple areas of heavy rainfall throughout the week.
"A weak monsoon low over the Arabian Sea, near Karnataka, will help to bring waves of heavy rain and thunderstorms this week," said AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.
Another low will hold over eastern India, near Kolkata, for much of the week, sending tropical rainfall into West Bengal, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Ananachal Pradesh.
Over several days, widespread rainfall amounts of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rain are expected in these regions. However, by Friday evening, local time, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 200 mm (8 inches) is possible.
This much rainfall, even spread out over a few days, will increase the risk for flooding in these areas, including the major hubs of Kolkata and Mumbai. Floodwaters could build up in metropolitan areas or wash out roadways leaving the cities resulting in remote villages being left stranded.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Thunderstorms are also likely to accompany any of the heavier downpours. This presents an additional danger of lightning throughout the week. Almost 200 people were killed in northern India back in June when lightning strikes swept the region.
Areas of northeastern India and Bangladesh, as well as the Mumbai region, have all been hit very hard by this monsoon season.
More than 200,000 people were displaced by flooding in mid-June in Bangladesh, and more than 750 mm (30 inches) of rain fell in Mumbai in about one week in early August.
Residents in these areas, and elsewhere, are looking forward to relief from the relentless rain and flooding risks for the remainder of the year.
The monsoon typically begins to retreat from the northwestern parts of India during the first week of September.
"The withdrawal of the Southwest (India) monsoon from northwestern India is already delayed and is not likely until the week of Sept. 13," said Nicholls.
With the slower withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon, the Northeast monsoon onset in southern India may be delayed until late October.
"Onset of the Northeast monsoon in Chennai, India, can be delayed a week or perhaps more from its average Oct. 20 start date," Nicholls said.
For the remainder of the year, AccuWeather meteorologists disclosed in the Asia autumn forecast that more than the normal amount of rainfall is expected from coast to coast across central India for the remainder of the year.
Far southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala, India, as well as Sri Lanka, can be drier than average due partially to the late onset of the monsoon.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Flooding fears linger in India as monsoon retreat remains elusive
By Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 7, 2020 2:14 PM
Monsoonal rains continue across parts of India this week, having residents wondering how long they must wait for the monsoonal moisture to retreat.
Two different monsoon lows will be responsible for producing multiple areas of heavy rainfall throughout the week.
"A weak monsoon low over the Arabian Sea, near Karnataka, will help to bring waves of heavy rain and thunderstorms this week," said AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.
Another low will hold over eastern India, near Kolkata, for much of the week, sending tropical rainfall into West Bengal, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Ananachal Pradesh.
Over several days, widespread rainfall amounts of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rain are expected in these regions. However, by Friday evening, local time, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 200 mm (8 inches) is possible.
This much rainfall, even spread out over a few days, will increase the risk for flooding in these areas, including the major hubs of Kolkata and Mumbai. Floodwaters could build up in metropolitan areas or wash out roadways leaving the cities resulting in remote villages being left stranded.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Thunderstorms are also likely to accompany any of the heavier downpours. This presents an additional danger of lightning throughout the week. Almost 200 people were killed in northern India back in June when lightning strikes swept the region.
Areas of northeastern India and Bangladesh, as well as the Mumbai region, have all been hit very hard by this monsoon season.
More than 200,000 people were displaced by flooding in mid-June in Bangladesh, and more than 750 mm (30 inches) of rain fell in Mumbai in about one week in early August.
Residents in these areas, and elsewhere, are looking forward to relief from the relentless rain and flooding risks for the remainder of the year.
Related:
The monsoon typically begins to retreat from the northwestern parts of India during the first week of September.
"The withdrawal of the Southwest (India) monsoon from northwestern India is already delayed and is not likely until the week of Sept. 13," said Nicholls.
With the slower withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon, the Northeast monsoon onset in southern India may be delayed until late October.
"Onset of the Northeast monsoon in Chennai, India, can be delayed a week or perhaps more from its average Oct. 20 start date," Nicholls said.
For the remainder of the year, AccuWeather meteorologists disclosed in the Asia autumn forecast that more than the normal amount of rainfall is expected from coast to coast across central India for the remainder of the year.
Far southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala, India, as well as Sri Lanka, can be drier than average due partially to the late onset of the monsoon.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo