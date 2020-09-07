Drastic Denver temperature plunge could set historic record

Denver is prone to major temperature swings, but the one that will unfold early this week could be unprecedented.

Formation of Tropical Storm Paulette only the start of a busy week in Atlantic

Paulette could soon have company as Tropical Depression 18 is on the verge of forming into Tropical Storm Rene as the hyperactive Atlantic hurricane season continues.

Haishen triggers landslides in Japan, deluges South Korea

For the second time in less than a week, the Korean Peninsula and Japan are dealing with the devastating impacts of a powerful typhoon.