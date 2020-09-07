Fast-growing wildfire traps campers at reservoir in central California

Officials told those at the Mammoth Pool Reservoir to shelter in place and jump in the water if necessary as the Creek Fire exploded in size.

Read More Chevron right

Drastic Denver temperature plunge could set historic record

This would be the earliest in recorded history that a swing of this magnitude occurs.

Read More Chevron right

Formation of Tropical Storm Paulette only the start of a busy week in tropical Atlantic

Forecasters have their eyes on several features that could become the next named storms in this record-setting Atlantic hurricane season.