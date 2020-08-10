More flooding downpours expected for storm-battered India
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 11, 2020 2:07 PM
Heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in Kerala, India, which caused at least 43 fatalities in the region on Aug. 9.
Shower and thunderstorm activity has picked up across parts of India in recent weeks as the monsoon season continues. Areas that received rounds of downpours last week may be under the risk for flash flooding again this week.
A broad area of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal and northern India will try to consolidate into a monsoon low over northeastern India through the remainder of the week. This area has seen multiple monsoon lows track across the regions throughout the rainy season.
Because of this, shower and thunderstorm activity will increase across parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar. Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will also extend along the central and eastern Himalayan Mountains.
By Friday, rainfall across these areas can total 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) with pockets of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches), especially in areas that receive repeat downpours. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 300 mm (12 inches) will be possible, mainly in the mountains.
These totals in an already rain-soaked area will greatly increase the risk for flash flooding and mudslides through at least the end of the week. In addition, any thunderstorms that develop will threaten the area with gusty winds and frequently lightning strikes.
Similar rainfall totals are expected along the western coast of India from Gujarat to Karnataka as the persistent westerly flow brings in moisture from the Arabian Sea.
This includes Mumbai, a city that has been hit particularly hard by monsoonal rains in recent weeks.
So far this this month, Mumbai, India's largest city, has recorded 569 mm (22.39 inches) rainfall, 257 mm (10.12 inches) of which fell in just 24 hours on Aug. 4. Some suburbs reported rainfall totals as high as 300 mm (12 inches).
On average, the city reports 482 mm (18.99 inches) of rain during the entire month of August.
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus try to make their way through a waterlogged street during heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. India's monsoon season runs from June to September. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
This amount of rain in such a short period of time ground the city to a halt, according to a report from Reuters. Train service was suspended and roads throughout the city were inundated with water. Landslides were reported across the city.
More rain on the way will exacerbate flooding in Mumbai; meanwhile, downpours are expected to decrease in southern India, improving conditions as a search of rescue operation continues in Kerala.
Rescuers work at the site of a mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain in Idukki district, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo)
Heavy rainfall triggered a landslide at a tea plantation in the Idduki district during the early morning hours on Friday. At least 52 people have been killed as search efforts continue, according to local media.
Heavy rain over the weekend hampered rescue efforts, but more widely separated showers and thunderstorms are expected through the rest of the week.
Several hours after the landslide, a plane slid off the runway at the Calicut International Airport, killing over a dozen passengers.
