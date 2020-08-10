AccuWeather Summer Camp: Can lightning victims electrocute you?

Some people think that if they touch a person who was struck by lightning they will get electrocuted. Find out why that is a lightning myth and what you can do to save the life of a lightning victim.

One of world's most famous falls rumbles back to life

After slowing to a trickle, the famed natural wonder was revived by rainfall earlier this summer. But, forecasters say another dry spell is ahead in the coming months.

8 of the best telescopes for beginner astronomers

If you're looking to dabble in some stargazing, here are some telescopes that are easy to operate and won't break the bank.