Derecho leaves trail of destruction in Iowa before sweeping through Chicago
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Published Aug. 10, 2020 3:20 PM
Mike Graber filmed trees getting knocked over by violent winds in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on August 10, after a strong derecho moved through.
An intense line of storms known as a derecho developed over the central United States late Monday morning, causing significant damage and widespread power outages as it blitzed eastward.
Thunderstorms ignited in southeastern South Dakota and eastern Nebraska on Monday morning, but gained strength and evolved into a derecho across central Iowa by midday. The worst of the storms focused on a zone from around Des Moines through Davenport, Iowa.
Large trees, branches, debris and power lines littered streets and yards all across Iowa and northern Illinois with many residents finding themselves in the dark in the wake of the storms.
Over 450,000 were without power across Iowa alone as of early Monday afternoon and an additional 200,000 in Illinois, according to PowerOutage.us. Entire communities were left in the dark in areas hit hardest by the complex of storms, such as the town of Ames, Iowa.
Major damage has been reported in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the second-most populated city in the state. A wind gust of 100 mph was clocked in Hiawatha, which is just a few miles north of Cedar Rapids.
After racing across Iowa, the storms swept across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, arriving in Chicago by 4 p.m. CDT Monday. Several tornado warnings were issued in the Chicago area, but no tornado has been confirmed.
Ahead of its arrival, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned residents around the Windy City that it was "an extremely dangerous situation with tornado like wind speeds expected."
A 72 mph wind gust was observed at Chicago's Midway Airport and a 62 mph gust was reported at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport as the line of storms moved through.
Derechos are sometimes called "inland hurricanes" due to the extensive damage that they can cause and how they appear on radar images.
By definition, a derecho is a long-lived complex of intense thunderstorms that travels at least 250 miles. Additionally, wind gusts along its path must exceed 58 mph with at least several reports of gusts over 75 mph, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).
The SPC classified this complex of storms a derecho during an updated thunderstorm outlook late Monday morning.
A derecho raced across Iowa on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, packing wind gusts over 100 mph in some areas. (AccuWeather)
In 2012, a particularly strong derecho traveled 800 miles from the Midwest to the coast of the mid-Atlantic, causing $3 billion in damage and leaving some in the dark for days during the peak of summer heat.
