Northeastern US to get a mixed bag of snow, ice and rain this holiday week

Amid a gentle warming trend, some Northeast residents are projected to receive plain rain, while others will pick up snow or an icy mixture at times this coming holiday week which could trouble travelers.

AccuWeather Long-Range Expert Joe Lundberg forecasts that while much of the South and Plains will enjoy warmth and sunshine between Christmas and New Year’s, persistent cold in the Northeast may lead to bouts of snow and ice, especially around Dec. 26 and later in the week.

The general theme for the weather pattern in the Northeast over the upcoming holiday week will be a warming trend, although AccuWeather meteorologists say that a series of quick-hitting storms — some packing snow and ice — will traverse the region as the holiday week progresses, with brief breaks of dry weather in between.

Temperature swings throughout the week can range from the 30s to the 50s or 60s from the Ohio Valley through the Northeast. Some locations are projected to observe temperatures comparable to early spring rather than the week of Christmas, but any glimpse of warmth may once again be welcome for both travelers and households budgeting their heating costs after the bitter cold that many faced earlier in the month.

Early week: Snow, ice and rain for some

Many locations across the mid-Atlantic region and New England will face a dry and chilly start to the week. While many will be able to shake off the chill as the days progress, they may not be able to escape a round or two of wintry weather before the slightly warmer conditions arrive.

On Monday, the first storm of the week will begin to advance across portions of the Great Lakes region with snow and ice. With slightly warmer conditions across the Ohio Valley and portions of the mid-Atlantic states, precipitation will transition from a snowy and wintry mix across northern areas with rain and drizzle farther south.

"A period of freezing rain can mix in with snow and sleet Monday night into Tuesday across portions of central and south-central Pennsylvania, resulting in a stretch of potentially hazardous holiday travel," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

DaSilva added that ice accretions can potentially range up to 0.10 of an inch on surfaces across this corridor, while a slushy mixture of snow and sleet could range from a coating to an inch for locations in Pennsylvania such as Allentown and Williamsport.

"Travelers taking to the roads later Monday night or Tuesday morning should heed any roadway restrictions or warnings in place and give themselves extra time to reach their destination," noted DaSilva.

Through Tuesday, the core of the storm will push through New York state and New England, with some lingering drizzle or snow showers along the rear flank.

Accumulating snow is expected to span from southern Ontario, Canada, through northern New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine from late Monday to Tuesday night. While most areas will pick up a general 1-3 inches of snow from this event, locations across the higher terrain like the Adirondacks, Green and White Mountains, as well as southern Maine, are expected to measure higher amounts of 3-6 inches.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for snowfall Monday night to Tuesday night across the Northeast is 12 inches.

For a large zone, any snow that falls will have a decent chance of melting in the days that follow due to an upward temperature trend. Outside of the higher terrain of New England, the chances for at least 1 inch of snow to remain on the ground into Christmas Day may be rapidly declining.

Midweek: A break before another brief round of precipitation

A zone of high pressure will migrate over the Northeast by Wednesday, Dec. 24, promoting drier and slightly warmer weather as holiday get-togethers commence.

Most cities will observe highs in the mid- to upper 40s on Wednesday, from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio, and Philadelphia. Meanwhile, locations farther south, like Roanoke, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., will trend into the 50s and 60s by Wednesday, 10-15 degrees above the historical average for that date.

By late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Dec. 25, another storm will cross through the Ohio Valley, Northeast and mid-Atlantic states with primarily rain. There is the potential for precipitation to mix over to more of a wintry flavor over some ridges and mountaintops during the early morning hours, however.

By Thursday afternoon, many locations will return to drier conditions as the storm exits the region, moving out nearly as quickly as it moves in.

Late week: Another brief storm possible

Thursday evening, a separate storm will cross through southeastern Canada into the Northeast. Most areas will observe plain rain, although the chances for sleet or freezing rain will increase across the higher terrain of New England into Friday. Elsewhere, temperatures will be moderate enough to diminish chances for additional wintry precipitation on Friday.

Depending on how widespread the scope of Friday's storm is, rain and showers could expand to parts of West Virginia and Kentucky or stay confined to the Northeast as the feature quickly passes through. Different scenarios will be at play depending on the position of the jet stream by late week and the amount of moisture available.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.