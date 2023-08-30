Severe turbulence on Delta flight sends 11 to hospital

Copied

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Emergency crews in Atlanta transported 11 people to an area hospital Tuesday evening after a Delta Air Lines flight experienced severe turbulence on approach to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that passengers and crew members were among those injured on Delta Flight 175 about 40 miles northeast of the airport. The severity of the injuries wasn't immediately known.

The international flight originated from Milan, Italy, and landed safely in Atlanta about 7 p.m. Tuesday despite the turbulence. The plane was carrying 151 passengers and 14 crew members, Delta said. The carrier confirmed the incident in a statement.

"Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday," Delta said. "Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who met the aircraft to provide medical attention and who are transporting the injured to hospital."

A Delta Airlines plane takes off from LaGuardia Airport in New York City on August 8, 2016, in New York City. Eleven people were injured when a Delta flight encountered severe turbulence Tuesday near Atlanta. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Delta provided lodging, food and rebooking for those who were not injured immediately after the flight landed.

The National Weather Service describes turbulence as an irregular motion of the air resulting from eddies and vertical currents, which could result in significant movement that can throw an airplane out of control or cause structural damage. Turbulence is often associated with fronts, wind shear and thunderstorms.

One person died in March when a Bombardier CL30 jet flying from Dillant-Hopkins Airport in New Hampshire to Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia ran into severe turbulence, forcing the flight to divert to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn.