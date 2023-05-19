Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023

Which 11 other beach destinations made the cut this year? Hint: They're not all in Florida or Hawaii.

St. George Island State Park, located in the Florida panhandle, was named the best beach in the United States for 2023 on a list created by Stephen Leatherman, known as “Dr. Beach” and the director of Florida International University’s Laboratory for Coastal Research. (Photo courtesy of Stephen Leatherman)

(UPI) -- Beachgoers looking for perfect sand this summer may want to visit St. George Island State Park in Florida, which has taken the top spot on the 2023 list of the best beaches in the United States.

St. George Island State Park, located in the Florida panhandle, was named the best beach in the country on an annual list created by Stephen Leatherman, more commonly known as "Dr. Beach." Leatherman is the director of Florida International University's Laboratory for Coastal Research.

"This long barrier island, far from urban areas, is a favorite destination for beachgoers, anglers and bird watchers as nature abounds," Leatherman wrote on his website Thursday.

"Besides swimming in the crystal-clear water, I enjoy beachcombing and shelling. While St. George Island suffered a big hit in 2018 by Hurricane Michael, the area has substantially recovered, especially the sugary fine, white sand beach. There is much to explore at this serene 1,962-acre park."

Duke Kahanamoku Beach, located in the Honolulu tourist neighborhood of Waikiki, Hawaii. Duke Kahanamoku Beach has been ranked No. 2 on the list of the nation's best beach for 2023, according to the annual ranking released Thursday, May 18, 2023, by the university professor known as “Dr. Beach.” (AP Photo/Sam Eifling, File)

Florida State Parks has touted St. George Island as a "little strip of paradise" that offers "spectacular Gulf of Mexico sunsets and the best stargazing in the panhandle."

On the 2023 list, St. George Island was followed by:

• Duke Kahanamoku Beach on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

• Coopers Beach in the Hamptons in New York.

• Caladesi Island State Park in Clearwater, Florida.

• Lighthouse Beach on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

• Coronado Beach in San Diego, California.

• Wailea Beach in Hawaii's Maui.

• Beachwalker Park on South Carolina's Kiawah Island.

• Poipu Beach on Hawaii's Kauai Island.

• Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

Past winners of Dr. Beach's list include 2022's Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach in North Carolina, 2021's Hapuna Beach State Park on Hawaii's Big Island, and Grayton Beach State Park in Florida -- none of which made the cut this year.

In a press release, Leatherman noted that he uses a slate of 50 criteria to evaluate beaches, which include water and sand quality, as well as safety and management.

"Bonus points are awarded for prohibition of smoking on beaches, and Florida joined the list of growing states that recognizes the importance of keeping their beaches clear of cigarette butts," Leatherman said.

"Miami Beach was among the first to prohibit smoking on this world-famous beach."