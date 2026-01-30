Bomb cyclone updates: Carolinas, Virginia brace for winter storm packing extreme winds, waves and snow

Ahead of potential blizzard conditions in the Outer Banks, parts of Cape Hatteras National Seashore are closed. Across the South, thousands remain without power as another round of dangerous cold moves in.

AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish breaks down the forecast for severe wintry weather across the mid-Atlantic, including blizzard conditions in the Outer Banks.

As recovery from a historic ice storm continues across parts of the South, a new and potentially dangerous winter weather threat is set to unfold along the East Coast. A powerful bomb cyclone could bring blizzard conditions to portions of the Carolinas and southern Virginia this weekend.

The storm comes as thousands across the South, including the Nashville area, remain without power after an ice storm knocked out electricity to more than a million customers and was blamed for dozens of deaths tied to extreme cold.

More than 140,000 customers remain without power across Mississippi and Tennessee.

Fallen branches and trees lay across roadways and utility lines during a winter storm on January 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Nashville could get up to 3 inches of snow along with dangerous cold, as temperatures will stay in the teens and 20s through Sunday. Icy roads and hazardous conditions are expected to persist, further delaying power restoration efforts.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said three people died in the city due to the storm.

“We know that too many Nashvillians will remain without power coming into another storm this weekend,” O’Connell said, encouraging those affected to seek alternative shelter before temperatures plunge again.

The Nashville Predators opened Bridgestone Arena to people without power on Friday.

AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting the most severe conditions in the Carolinas and southern Virginia from Saturday into Saturday night. Snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour at times while winds may exceed 35 miles per hour, creating blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility.

From the northeastern Outer Banks to Norfolk and Virginia Beach, Virginia, blizzard conditions are possible.

AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach is in Virginia Beach checking on preparations ahead of a weekend storm.

“This weekend, snow and bitterly cold temperatures are expected across much of North Carolina, and strong tides and high winds could cause flooding along the coast. Today is the day to prepare for whatever the storm may bring,” North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein wrote on Facebook Friday.

Officials in the Outer Banks announced beach closures ahead of the storm, including portions of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, where 27 homes have collapsed since 2022 due to coastal erosion. Sixteen of those collapses occurred between September and October 2025 in the Buxton and Rodanthe communities.

Debris on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Buxton, North Carolina after five homes collapsed on Oct. 28, 2025. (Image credit: NPS)

Ahead of the bomb cyclone, sections of beach in Rodanthe and Buxton are closed, including from East Point Drive south to Surfside Drive in Rodanthe and from the north end of Buxton to near off-road vehicle ramp 43.

A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in place for 100 nautical miles offshore from Cape Hatteras to Cape Fear.

Across the I-95 corridor and much of the Northeast, strong winds, coastal flooding and beach erosion are the primary concerns with this system.

New York Waterway ferries move as ice floats on the Hudson River seen from the Edge sky deck at Hudson Yards, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., may miss out on accumulating snow, as those areas continue to clean up after last week’s winter storm dumped the most snow many locations have received in about five years.

AccuWeather experts estimate the total damage and economic loss from last week’s storm at between $105 billion and $115 billion.

“This is the harshest winter many Americans have faced in the past five to eight years. Relentless rounds of Arctic air outbreaks and blasts of wintry weather have been a dangerous and expensive combination,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. “Heating bills may be shockingly high for millions of people, from Texas to Tennessee and much of the East Coast.”

