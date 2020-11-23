Women's workout pants that stand up to winter elements
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Nov. 21, 2020 4:16 AM
Winter is upon us, and it's time to invest in workout gear that can keep you warm during the colder months. Shirts are usually versatile and can be worn in most weather conditions, with a puffer jacket if working out outdoors.
On the other hand, your legs are much more likely to feel the cold, which is why comfortable leggings are essential to your winter workouts.
Here are some of the most popular sweat-wicking workout pants you need to add to your workout wardrobe this fall.
Lululemon Align Pant II 25"
$98.00
The Align collection is crafted from Nulu fabric, which is weightless and super-soft to the touch. With a four-way stretch, it's perfect for the motions your body makes when working out. Nulu fabric is also sweat-wicking, rapidly evaporating any moisture, making your leggings breathable.
Lululemon Align Super-High Rise Pant 28"
$98.00
For those who prefer more support around their abdomen but still want the Nulu material's benefits, this pair of leggings is the "Super High Rise" version of the original Align Pants.
Wunder Train High-Rise Crop 21"
$88.00
The Wunder train collection is crafted from Everlux, highly breathable and sweat-wicking fabric to keep you comfortable during challenging workouts. With added Lycra fiber for stretch and shape retention to offer support, this item also features a waistband drawcord that keeps your leggings in place. There is also a hidden pocket at the waistband to hold your gym or bank card and keys.
Fast and Free Tight II 25" Non-Reflective Nulux
$128.00
Designed for runners, the new Fast and Free Tight II 25" Non-Reflective Nulux provides unrestricted motion, without weighing you down, nor does the material become transparent when stretched. You can house all your belongings in the five waistband pockets.
Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25" Diamond Dye
$138.00
These Invigorate High-Rise Tights use Everlux, Lululemon's fastest moisture-wicking fabric, to deal with your sweat as you workout. They also feature a four-way stretch and offer plenty of support where needed to ensure comfort and easy movement. The Invigorate collection has dual sensations that feel cool and sleek on the inside yet soft-to-the-touch outside.
