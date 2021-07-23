How to watch the Tokyo Summer Olympics from the US
By
UPI Staff,
Updated Jul. 23, 2021 9:37 AM EDT
A woman walks by the Olympic rings installed by the Nippon Bashi bridge in Tokyo on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Tokyo's Olympic Games were scheduled to take place last summer, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, were postponed a year and are now set to run from July 23 through Aug. 8. While the Opening Ceremony is set to take place on Friday, some competitions have began as early as Tuesday. The Olympics Games will conclude with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 8.
There have only been three Asian countries that have hosted the Summer Olympics -- China (Bejing) in 2008, South Korea (Seoul) in 1988, and Japan (Tokyo) in 1964, making this year's Games a long-awaited return to Japan.
When choosing which events you're going to get behind your teams for, you'll have to accommodate for the time difference. Tokyo is 12 hours ahead of EDT, and 16 hours ahead of PDT, which means if a game is scheduled for 10:00 am local time on a Monday, in the U.S., this will be 9:00 pm EDT on a Sunday.
Find the full schedule of the Tokyo Olympics here.
There are two kinds of spectators when it comes to the Olympics, those of us who spur on our teams and are thoroughly impressed at the athleticism a person who has dedicated years of training for, and those of us who become an expert pundit, despite having little-to-no knowledge on the sport.
Whatever type of spectator you are, there's plenty of fun to be had when getting behind these great athletes.
There are dozens of ways to watch the Olympic Games, from hosting gatherings with family and friends after spending all day soaking up the sun, working on a tan and feasting on a delicious barbecue, to crashing on the sofa and using the Olympic Games as motivation to get into a new hobby.
NBC will be providing great coverage on the Olympic Games, from the dedicated NBC Olympic channel to its Golf Channel. Peacock TV will also have its own dedicated channel that is providing back-to-back coverage of games and curated highlights throughout the day.
There are many streaming platforms you can access through a firestick, on your Smart TV, or your mobile phone, that features NBC channels on those platforms. If you aren't already subscribed to a platform, below are four of the most reliable and best value-for-money streaming platforms, which you can set up an account in a matter of minutes.
So grab that remote, log in to the streaming platform of your choice and find the NBC channel, pour your favorite beverage, and most importantly, behind these remarkable athletes in this long-awaited summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
A woman walks by the Olympic rings installed by the Nippon Bashi bridge in Tokyo on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Where to stream the Olympic Games in the US
PeacockTV
Hulu Plus
Sling
AT&T TV
