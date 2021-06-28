Fire pits to update your backyard this summer
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jun. 28, 2021 5:26 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Summer evenings are best spent with your favorite company, gathered around a cozy campfire with music playing and enough tasty food to see you through the night with a full belly and satisfied grin.
Fire pits are the perfect feature for your patio space -- they act as a focal point for socializing and are guaranteed a compliment from your guests when they arrive.
Whether you want a fire pit that sits at the center of your lounging area, or a portable fire pit to take camping with you, check out this great range of fire pits perfect for this summer season.
SOLO STOVE
Bonfire
Solo Stove
$254.99,
$349.99
The Solo Stove Bonfire uses innovative technology, which is their signature 360° Airflow Design, to emit little smoke, which makes sitting around a campfire much more refreshing and a more enjoyable experience. After all, nobody wants to breathe in that hazardous smoke for hours on end. It's also portable, weighing just 20 pounds, so you can take it inside and store it away when not in use.
Buy it here
Solo Stove Ranger
Solo Stove
$199.99,
$269.99
Solo Stove's Ranger is slightly smaller in size, so is suitable for smaller family or gatherings, but that makes this the perfect compact fire pit to take with you on your camping adventures. Weighing just 15 pounds, while still featuring the same design and technology as the best-seller Bonfire.
Buy it here
Axxonn 32 Alhambra Fire Pit with Safety Screen and Weatherproof Cover wood burning Fire Bowl
$78.99,
$107.50
Measuring 32 square inches, this fire pit also acts as a permanent feature to your patio space. Whether you plan on pulling out a few camping chairs, or surrounding the campfire with a wicker lounging set, this fire pit is the perfect place to gather around and spend some quality time.
Buy it here
Mainstays 28" Fire Pit with PVC Cover and Spark Guard
Walmart
$35.01,
$48.30
Create a great outdoor experience with this 28-inch fire pit. It comes with a mesh guard cover and a lift tool so you can take it off to add more logs to the fire. The circular shape creates a welcoming environment for everyone to gather around.
Buy it here
Izzo 24'' H x 32'' W Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit
Wayfair
$145.99,
$279.99
Save 48% on this 24-inch x 32-inch steel outdoor fire pit. The cross-weave pattern is universal and can be worked with all patio styles and looks great at night when you see the fire glowing between the gaps.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Fire pits to update your backyard this summer
By Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jun. 28, 2021 5:26 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Summer evenings are best spent with your favorite company, gathered around a cozy campfire with music playing and enough tasty food to see you through the night with a full belly and satisfied grin.
Fire pits are the perfect feature for your patio space -- they act as a focal point for socializing and are guaranteed a compliment from your guests when they arrive.
Whether you want a fire pit that sits at the center of your lounging area, or a portable fire pit to take camping with you, check out this great range of fire pits perfect for this summer season.
SOLO STOVE Bonfire
SOLO STOVE
Bonfire
$254.99,
$349.99
The Solo Stove Bonfire uses innovative technology, which is their signature 360° Airflow Design, to emit little smoke, which makes sitting around a campfire much more refreshing and a more enjoyable experience. After all, nobody wants to breathe in that hazardous smoke for hours on end. It's also portable, weighing just 20 pounds, so you can take it inside and store it away when not in use.
Buy it here
SOLO STOVE Ranger
Solo Stove Ranger
$199.99,
$269.99
Solo Stove's Ranger is slightly smaller in size, so is suitable for smaller family or gatherings, but that makes this the perfect compact fire pit to take with you on your camping adventures. Weighing just 15 pounds, while still featuring the same design and technology as the best-seller Bonfire.
Buy it here
Axxonn 32" Alhambra Fire Pit with Safety Screen and Weatherproof Cover wood burning Fire Bowl
Axxonn 32 Alhambra Fire Pit with Safety Screen and Weatherproof Cover wood burning Fire Bowl
$78.99,
$107.50
Measuring 32 square inches, this fire pit also acts as a permanent feature to your patio space. Whether you plan on pulling out a few camping chairs, or surrounding the campfire with a wicker lounging set, this fire pit is the perfect place to gather around and spend some quality time.
Buy it here
Mainstays 28" Fire Pit with PVC Cover and Spark Guard
Mainstays 28" Fire Pit with PVC Cover and Spark Guard
$35.01,
$48.30
Create a great outdoor experience with this 28-inch fire pit. It comes with a mesh guard cover and a lift tool so you can take it off to add more logs to the fire. The circular shape creates a welcoming environment for everyone to gather around.
Buy it here
Izzo 24'' H x 32'' W Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit
Izzo 24'' H x 32'' W Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit
$145.99,
$279.99
Save 48% on this 24-inch x 32-inch steel outdoor fire pit. The cross-weave pattern is universal and can be worked with all patio styles and looks great at night when you see the fire glowing between the gaps.
Buy it here
More to consider: