Northeast: Days of showers and thunderstorms for some, heavy rain for others

If you catch some rays of sunshine in the Northeast this week, cherish it, as it will not last and have the umbrella handy.

Several areas of the country could endure weather-related travel delays and even some ground stops on May 5. The afternoon could bring major delays to airports across the Northeast.

Long breaks of dry weather may be hard to come by in the northeastern United States into the Mother's Day weekend due to an atmosphere spinning its wheels in the rain and mud, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The Northeast needed soaking rain to get over the spring season drought and the magnitude of wildfire activity in recent weeks. The pattern this week will significantly erase any short-term drought or rainfall deficits.

The current weather pattern will more than compensate with a daily dose of showers, thunderstorms and even episodes of heavy rain this week, which can lead to flooding problems.

It will not rain constantly throughout the Northeast. However, timing the breaks of rain versus dry weather may be nearly impossible given the moist pattern strewn with slow-moving and repetitive showers and batches of rain. Lawn cutting crews may have to work in the rain or risk falling behind.

When and where the rain is pouring down, it may feel cool and clammy to some. When the sun is out briefly, it may feel warm and humid to others.

Typically, in a pattern such as this, the morning and midday hours tend to be sunnier and less rainy than the afternoon and evening. But, there will be many exceptions in this case.

Where the sun manages to emerge for a few minutes or several hours on a given day, there is a moderate to high chance that it will lead to an eruption of showers and thunderstorms. This is because the air from 5,000 to 20,000 feet up is much colder than near the ground. So any warm thermals that rise into that progressively colder air can quickly condense into towering clouds and produce drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms.

Some of the thunderstorms can be robust with brief strong winds, significant hail and flash flooding.

Into Tuesday evening, a zone mostly centered over New England will develop where the air will be so moist that longer-lasting drenching rain can fall.

Cumulative rainfall since the start of the month may range from 4-8 inches in the wettest spots in the pattern.

In this wettest zone, urban and small stream flooding can be more problematic. However, flash flooding, while likely to be rare, can occur anywhere a drenching shower or thunderstorm lingers for more than several minutes.

Where onshore breezes persist along the coast, there is the risk of minor flooding at times of high tide.

Hope for some for Mother's Day weekend

From Friday to Sunday, the stagnant weather pattern may begin to break down.

Some dry air may expand over the Midwest on Friday then translate slowly eastward during the weekend.

The drier and warmer air high in the atmosphere would be enough to turn off the showers and evaporate the clouds. However, the change in the weather pattern may be slow to take place.

In the meantime, if you see the sun busting through the clouds and the radar looks clean at the moment, it may be best to scramble to squeeze in outside projects, exercise or recreation as it likely will not be long before clouds, downpours and thunderstorms return.

Area ballgames could be subject to lengthy delays or postponements.

A tarp keeps the field dry during a rain delay before the baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in New York City. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

If heading out for a long walk, a round of golf or a daily commute on foot, an umbrella is recommended along with waterproof shoes.

