At least 3 dead, 9 missing after capsized boat washes ashore near San Diego

La Jolla coast at Black's Beach with Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve in the background on March 7, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo credit: Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

May 5 (UPI) -- At least three people are dead with a handful of survivors reported after a boat washed ashore Monday morning in southern California. At least nine people are still missing.

Four survivors were in need of medical care in the morning hours after a boat came on shore at Torrey Pines State Park near San Diego, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard is currently searching for 9 missing individuals off the Coast of Del Mar, California. Search began after receiving a report of an overturned vessel. pic.twitter.com/2N4sPXorUq — USCGNorCal (@USCGNorCal) May 5, 2025

Approximately nine other people were still unaccounted for, they added.

Multiple local agencies including the San Diego Police Department, nearby fire departments, Del Mar Lifeguards and U.S. board patrol agents are aiding in the search that authorities have described as a "mass casualty incident."

The emergency response began when the vessel was spotted near the 12000 block of North Torrey Pines Road after it reportedly capsized at around 6:30 a.m. local time near Del Mar.