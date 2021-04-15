As New York City threw a ticker-tape parade on Wednesday for health care workers and others who helped get the community through the COVID-19 pandemic, Springfield, Missouri, has been reeling from a surge blamed on the delta variant and resistance against receiving the vaccine. Missouri single-handedly averages 1,000 cases per day — about the same number as the entire Northeast, including the big cities in the region, The Associated Press reported. Northeastern states have seen cases, deaths and hospitalizations plummet amid widespread acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the AP. Meanwhile, health experts have pointed to a resistance of the vaccines in places like Missouri as part of the problem in the state.

Mercy Hospital Springfield reported more than 120 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest total since the start of the pandemic, and of the 17 people who died over the last two-week reporting period in the county around Springfield — the most since January — none were vaccinated, according to authorities. Only 45% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine compared with 55% of the U.S. population. A few rural counties near Springfield have vaccination rates in the teens and 20s, according to the AP. California, with a population of around 40 million people, is posting only slightly higher cases than Missouri and its population of 6 million, though the latter leads the nation in new cases relative to the population.