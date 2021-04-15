New studies are showing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for COVID-19 are likely to produce lasting immunity.
As vaccinations take hold and cities continue to open up, consumers are starting to trade in their pandemic wears for business casual — and thrift and secondhand shops are reaping the benefits, The Associated Press reported. The resale site Poshmark is seeing an uptick in orders for handbags, work dresses, blazers, suit jackets and heels compared to last year, according to the AP, and projections show the trend growing stronger. “There’s a new mindset around clothing consumption,” James Reinhart, cofounder and CEO of ThredUP told the AP. “It’s not this buy, wear, throw out. There is this consciousness that happened during the pandemic where people were much more sensitive to this notion of waste.”
Smithsonian magazine is set to host its 17th Museum Day after canceling last year’s due to COVID-19, USA Today reported. More than 1,000 museums, zoos and cultural centers across the U.S. will offer free admission on Sept. 18. “Museum Day represents a national commitment to access, equity and inclusion and after a rough year and a half, we’re excited for museums to open their doors and offer these educational and cultural experiences to the public for free this Museum Day,” Amy Wilkins, chief revenue officer at Smithsonian Media, told USA Today.
As New York City threw a ticker-tape parade on Wednesday for health care workers and others who helped get the community through the COVID-19 pandemic, Springfield, Missouri, has been reeling from a surge blamed on the delta variant and resistance against receiving the vaccine. Missouri single-handedly averages 1,000 cases per day — about the same number as the entire Northeast, including the big cities in the region, The Associated Press reported. Northeastern states have seen cases, deaths and hospitalizations plummet amid widespread acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the AP. Meanwhile, health experts have pointed to a resistance of the vaccines in places like Missouri as part of the problem in the state.
Mercy Hospital Springfield reported more than 120 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest total since the start of the pandemic, and of the 17 people who died over the last two-week reporting period in the county around Springfield — the most since January — none were vaccinated, according to authorities. Only 45% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine compared with 55% of the U.S. population. A few rural counties near Springfield have vaccination rates in the teens and 20s, according to the AP. California, with a population of around 40 million people, is posting only slightly higher cases than Missouri and its population of 6 million, though the latter leads the nation in new cases relative to the population.
The delta variant of the coronavirus now makes up around 40% of new COVID-19 infections in France, according to government spokesperson Gabriel Attal, and authorities are concerned the variant could “ruin the summer” if the growing cases mount into a fourth wave of infections. “This variant is dangerous and quick and wherever it is present, it can ruin the summer,” Attal said at a news conference, Reuters reported. The share of the variant has doubled each week over the past three weeks in France, Attal added, growing from 10% of infections three weeks ago to 20% last week to 40% this week. He urged citizens who were hesitant to receive the vaccine, saying it was the best way to avoid more tough curbs in movement and socializing would be vaccines.
Many schools across the country are set to begin school before Labor Day, but with a shot series that takes weeks, time is running out for students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before school starts, The New York Times reported. A Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots within a five-week period, is now federally authorized for people aged 12 to 17. In many of the school districts that start before Labor Day, students will need to undergo their first shot within the next few days. The Hamilton County School District in Tennessee resumes school on Aug. 12. Students will have to get a first dose by Thursday in order to be fully protected from the virus. “We believe vaccination is a key strategy to keeping school open,” said Cody Patterson, a spokesperson for the school district.
Japan could declare a state of emergency in Tokyo due to the coronavirus pandemic, weeks before the Olympics are set to start. The Sankei daily reported that there is a “quasi-emergency” in place in three prefectures surrounding Tokyo, which are also set to host some Olympic events. Authorities have already announced that they will axe the Olympic torch relay in the capital due to health concerns, The Independent reported. Instead, a flame lighting ceremony will be streamed virtually.
Japan is also considering banning all spectators, according to Reuters. The organizers have already banned overseas spectators and capped domestic spectators at 50 percent capacity. Only a quarter of Japan’s population has been vaccinated with at least one shot.
The streets of Pamplona, Navarre, in northern Spain, were unseasonably quiet on Wednesday. July 7 should have marked the first full day of the week-long celebration of the city’s patron saint, San Fermín, which included drinking, dancing and the running of the bulls.But the crowds of festival goers dressed in white with red bandanas and scarves were largely absent. The streets were clear, and for the second year in a row, the running of the bulls for the festival would be canceled. Veteran bull-runner, Antonio Manzanera, 55, told Reuters that it filled him with “immense sadness” that the event had been canceled. “Running is what we like the most… But we understand that due to the pandemic it has been canceled, and we came with the same hopes this year and the next we will continue,” Manzanera said.
COVID-19 can have long-term effects on heart rates, according to a study published by medical journal JAMA Network Open. The study found that 1 in 6 people with COVID-19 experiences an irregular heartbeat for more than four months after having initial symptoms, UPI reported. An irregular heartbeat was more common among those who had cough, body aches and shortness of breath as their initial symptoms. The study also found that energy levels did not return to normal until about 30 days after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.
The highly-transmissible delta variant, first identified in India, now accounts for 51.7% of cases in the United States, ABC News reported. The delta variant has been observed in all 50 states. Just over a month ago, the delta variant only accounted for 3% of new cases in the United States. The delta variant is more infectious, with preliminary data warning that it may increase the risk of hospitalization. "I will say, as worrisome as this delta strain is with regard to its hyper-transmissibility, our vaccines work,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky told ABC News. Walensky encouraged all Americans to get fully vaccinated to better protect themselves against the delta variant.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
A majority of the Federal Aviation Administration’s unruly passenger reports on airplanes stem from passengers who refuse to comply with COVID-19 mask mandates, CNBC reported. About 75% of the reports since Jan. 1 began with people who didn’t want to wear masks but escalated into profanity, shouting and even physical violence. The FAA implemented a “zero-tolerance” policy this year with considerable fines designed to deter unruly behavior, but passengers haven’t stopped swearing at airline workers, disrupting fights or even knocking two teeth out of a flight attendant’s mouth, CNBC reported. “It’s out of control,” said Paul Hartshorn, spokesperson for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents American Airlines’ cabin crew members.
South Korea reported more than 1,200 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since an outbreak last winter, The Associated Press reported. South Korea has recently stepped back on social distancing measures as packed bars and restaurants become a common sight in Seoul. “This is an emergency situation where we need to invest all our abilities to respond to COVID-19,” Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said. Most South Koreans are still unvaccinated, with just 30% having received a first dose. Roughly 10% are fully vaccinated.
The United States reported more than 23,000 cases on Tuesday and 338 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. The positivity ratio climbed upwards to 2.44%. Many states did not report data over the holiday weekend, and some states have opted to stop releasing coronavirus data daily, NPR reported. According to Johns Hopkins University, new cases are rising in California, Louisiana, North Carolina, Georgia, and Nevada. Worldwide, Brazil leads the world when it comes to new cases reported, tallying more than 62,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. For more data on how the virus is spreading worldwide, watch the video below.
Australia on Tuesday denied allegations that it was interfering in the rollout of a Chinese vaccine in Papua New Guinea, The Associated Press reported. In March, Australia became the first country to provide Papua New Guinea with COVID-19 vaccines as cases rose in Australia’s neighbor. Papua New Guinea accepted a delivery of 200,00 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine on June 23. Papua New Guinea’s government said the Sinopharm vaccine would initially be provided to Chinese citizens in the country. Chinese Communist Party newspaper Global Times accused Australia of “planting Australian consultants” in Papua New Guinea to “undermine China’s vaccine cooperation with Pacific island countries,” according to the AP. Zed Seselja, Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, denied the accusation. “We come to these issues in good faith and we will continue to do things that are in the interests of our region and interests of our friends and neighbors, most particularly Papua New Guinea,” Seselja told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
A temporary morgue still stands in New York City, after it was established more than a year ago at the peak of the pandemic, The Associated Press reported. The morgue was constructed in April 2020 to allow families more time to arrange funerals. Hundreds of bodies remain in the morgue, but not all of them died of the coronavirus. There is no rule for how long bodies can remain at the facility, but the city plans to close the facility by the end of the summer. For many, the morgue is a reminder of the extensive loss of life brought on by the pandemic. “There was way too much death for the system to handle,” Amy Koplow, the executive director of the Hebrew Free Burial Association, told the AP.
The lambda variant, highlighted by the World Health Organization as a ‘variant of interest,’ has spread to at least 27 countries, Euronews reported. The variant is most common across South America, accounting for nearly 82% of cases in Peru and 31% in Chile. Public Health England recently recognized the variant as having “a potential increased transmissibility or possible increased resistance to neutralizing antibodies.” Unlike the delta variant, which scientists understand to be contagious, it is unclear whether the lambda variant is more transmissible.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a clinical lab scientist processes upper respiratory samples from patients suspected of having COVID-19 at a laboratory in Palo Alto, Calif. On Friday, June 18, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting the new COVID-19 variants were named after brain wave frequencies. Both virus variants and brain wave frequencies are named using letters from the Greek alphabet. But the names have no connection. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Less than three weeks remain before the 2021 Summer Olympics kick off in Tokyo, and organizers are issuing new guidance for fans hoping to view the women’s and men’s marathon events, AFP reported. "In view of the current COVID-19 situation, it will be necessary to reduce the risk of infection by restricting the movement of members of the public," organizers announced. "It has therefore been decided to ask the public to refrain from spectating along the course." The 26.2-mile races are slated to be held during the first weekend of August. Fans will be permitted to attend some events in-person, but capacity will be limited to 5,000, AFP reported, although previously organizers said they would allow twice that.
President Joe Biden encouraged unvaccinated Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the Delta variant spreads, the White House said. Biden made remarks Tuesday afternoon, according to Reuters. The country could nearly reach 160 million fully vaccinated people by the end of the week, said a White House official. "He will speak to the American people about the strong progress that the country has made in recovery because of its robust vaccination campaign, as well as the importance of every eligible American getting vaccinated, especially as the Delta variant continues to grow among unvaccinated people across the country," the official told Reuters before the speech.
Britain reported the highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 29 on Tuesday, Reuters reported. The country reported 28,773 new cases and 37 deaths. Daily cases increased by 1,439. Despite the rise in cases, 86.2% of British adults have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 64.3% have received two, according to Reuters.
Israel is set to send 700,000 coronavirus vaccines to South Korea, The Associated Press reported. In exchange, South Korea will send 700,000 doses back to Israel as early as September, a deal that helps both countries plug holes in their respective vaccination campaigns. “This is a win-win deal,” Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said. While Israel has fully vaccinated more than 50% of its population, South Korea has administered first doses to only 30% of its citizens. The South Korean government expects to have its vaccine supply increase as the year continues.
Though fatalities have slowed considerably throughout the country, the death toll in the U.S. eclipsed the 605,000 mark over the holiday weekend. Overall new cases recorded on Monday totaled more than 5,500, another good sign, however the nation's seven-day positivity rate ticked back over the 2% mark in recent days, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. Two states on Monday tallied more than 1,000 new cases, but globally, the U.S. remains far behind several other countries, which racked up tens of thousands of new cases on Monday. For a closer look at the data related to the spread of the virus in the U.S. and abroad, watch the video below.
Despite recently easing some ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the Norwegian government has announced that the final phase of reopening will be delayed due to concern surrounding the delta variant. According to Reuters, the final phase of reopening has been pushed back to the end of July at the earliest, and would remove measures such as bars and restaurants being limited to table service only, limits on 20 people gathering in a private home and limits on recreational sports for adults. According to the nation’s health minister, the delta variant could become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Norway at some point this month. "There is a risk that the Delta variant will cause a fourth wave of infection in the unvaccinated part of the population, among those who have only received one dose or are in vulnerable groups," Prime Minister Erna Solberg said.
Bangladesh extended its strictest lockdown of the pandemic to July 14 to combat a surge in coronavirus cases led by the highly transmissible delta variant, Reuters reported Monday. Army troops are patrolling the streets as part of the lockdown. Bangladesh reported 164 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, which is the highest daily rise since the pandemic began. The country also reported the highest-ever number of daily new cases at 9,964, according to Reuters. The coronavirus death toll in Bangladesh is more than 15,000. More than 954,000 have been infected with the virus.
Missouri's Mercy Springfield Hospital ran out of ventilators over the weekend as the medical center took in additional COVID-19 patients, according to Kansas City news outlet KSHB. Erik Frederick, Chief Administrative Officer at Mercy Springfield, tweeted thatthe hospital spent the night looking for additional ventilators. The hospital had 47 patients on ventilators -- most of which were COVID-19 patients, according to KSHB. Less than 40% of all Missourians are fully vaccinated, according to The New York Times’ coronavirus tracker.
“Today, all across this nation, we can say with confidence: America is coming back together,” President Joe Biden declared on Sunday as he hosted 1,000 guests for a Fourth of July celebration at the White House. The event hosted first responders, service members and other guests and took place on the South Lawn, The Associated Press reported. The celebratory event, where Biden said getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is “the most patriotic thing you can do,” was the largest yet of his presidency. While the White House encouraged gatherings on the holiday across the country to celebrate “independence” from COVID-19, the president’s goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population by Independence Day fell short, only reaching 67%.
Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease physician at the John Cochran VA Medical Center and St. Louis Board of Health, said those who have yet to receive the vaccine should continue to be “alarmed,” but that it does not “take away” from the strides the nation has made toward returning to normalcy since the beginning of the pandemic. “Today we’re closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus," Biden said. "That’s not to say the battle against COVID-19 is over. We’ve got a lot more work to do.”
Parts of Indonesia are experiencing an oxygen shortage as the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients surges, The Associated Press reported Monday. The government is asking oxygen producers to allocate their full supply to medical needs, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the coordinating maritime affairs and investment minister, said at a press conference.
At least 63 COVID-19 patients have died during treatment at Dr. Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta city since Saturday. More than 30 of them died during the outage of the hospital’s central liquid oxygen supply, even though the hospital switched to using oxygen cylinders at that time. “Their deteriorating condition contributed the most to their deaths,” hospital spokesperson Banu Hermawan said.
A member of Serbia’s Olympic rowing team tested positive for COVID-19 while trying to enter Japan, The Associated Press reported Sunday. The athlete, who was not named, was isolated at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. Last month, two members of the Ugandan Olympic delegation tested positive for the coronavirus. Japan and Olympic officials have faced increased scrutiny over their handling of the games, as the country struggles to tamp down COVID-19 cases, The Hill reported.
Chipotle is offering buy-one, get-one free entrées in-restaurant on Tuesday, July 6, from 3 p.m. to close at participating locations, which “will support the White House’s ongoing initiative to get more Americans vaccinated this summer,” according to the company’s website. All customers will need to do is tell the cashier “Friends BOGO” to redeem a free entrée with the purchase of another of equal or greater value. Other companies are offering incentives for receiving the vaccine, such as offering free food, the chance to enter a sweepstakes, a percentage off of a purchase, etc.
The Cannes Film Festival will reopen its doors on Tuesday for the 74th edition after being delayed from May to July. According to The Associated Press, Cannes will be the first major film festival to ditch the hybrid or virtual format in an attempt to complete a fully in-person edition this year. Attendees will be masked, but there will be no empty seats between them. They will also be required to either be fully vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 every 48 hours. “I just can’t wait for the overload, the deluge, the exhaustion of Cannes,” Mark Cousins, a Scotland-based filmmaker, said.
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel was hospitalized after COVID-19 left him in “serious but stable condition,” according to the nation’s government. Bettel will remain in the hospital for up to four more days as he recovers from the virus, which he became infected with over a week ago, The Associated Press reports. Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna will take over his duties until he is able to return to work, and Bettel may do some work remotely. Bettel was only partially vaccinated at the time he tested positive, and was scheduled to receive his second dose on July 1.
New data released from the California Department of Public Health shows that the delta coronavirus variant is now the dominant strain in the state. According to the newly released data, 35.6% of analyzed COVID-19 cases in California were identified to be the delta variant, a sharp increase from May, when only 5.6% of cases in the state were of the delta variant. “The rapid increase in the delta variant suggests that this strain is more easily transmitted between people than other strains circulating in California,” the state Department of Public Health said, according to The Los Angeles Times. “Nevertheless, there is evidence that vaccines available in the U.S. are effective against the delta variant.” The variant has also shown to spread rapidly through the rest of the country as well, now making up around one quarter of all U.S. cases of COVID-19.
An ambulance worker in Bristol, England, was in a coma for more than a month due to COVID-19 and his family is scarred by what happened, the BBC reported. Paul Clements, 59, had major organ failure along with several infections. Doctors said that he was lucky to survive the 33-day coma. He spent a total of three months in the hospital, according to the BBC. Clements said that time passed “in the blink of an eye.” His wife said it was “absolute hell.”
Officials in Australia are cutting the number of international flights following several outbreaks and fears of the delta variant. Starting on July 14, only 3,000 people will be allowed to fly into the country every week, the BBC reported. This limit will likely remain in effect into 2022 after many Australians have had the opportunity to get vaccinated. Currently, only 8% of the country’s population has been vaccinated, the BBC said. This new limit will make it even more difficult for the 37,000 Australians that remain overseas due to coronavirus restrictions.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says he would wear a mask in communities where many are unvaccinated, the New York Times reported. Fauci cited rising caseloads in areas with low levels of vaccination as part of his reasoning, saying that in these areas, he might “go the extra mile to be cautious enough to make sure that I get the extra added level of protection,” Fauci told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Of all the coronavirus-related deaths in June, 99.2% were among the unvaccinated. “We’re going to see, and I’ve said, almost two types of Americas,” Dr. Fauci said on Sunday.
The Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, Reuters reported Monday. Kate Middleton, the wife of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince William, is not experiencing any symptoms, according to a spokesperson for Kensington Palace. Middleton attended a number of events last week, including the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday. She is following “all relevant government guidelines,” a spokesperson said.
The German government has issued a strong recommendation for mixing vaccine doses, saying a mix of vaccines is more effective, CNN reported. Germany’s Standing Committee on Vaccination recommended Thursday that those who receive a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine should get an mRNA vaccine — either a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna jab — as their second dose. University of Oxford researchers found that "alternating doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines generate robust immune responses against COVID-19."German Chancellor Angela Merkel herself received two different vaccines, mixing and matching the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines for her first and second doses, respectively.
