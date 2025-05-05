Severe storms to rattle areas in south-central, northeast and southeast US

Thunderstorms will sweep across parts of the U.S. this week, bringing threats of tornadoes, large hail, flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts.

Copied

Thunderstorms will rumble across several regions of the United States this week, and some could bring tornadoes. Even a single tornado—if it strikes a populated area—could pose a serious threat to lives and property, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The main source of the stormy setup will be unusually low temperatures high in the atmosphere. When warm air rises into the cold layer, it can form towering clouds, drenching showers and severe thunderstorms capable of producing powerful wind gusts, significant hail, flash flooding and dangerous lightning strikes.

Storms to blast South Central states through midweek

The South Central states are the first region that will be affected.

Storms on Monday night will focus on parts of western and central Texas to eastern New Mexico. In Texas, the threat will extend from the Big Bend area of the Rio Grande River to Interstate 40.

On Tuesday, the threat of severe weather over the South Central states will stretch eastward and is forecast to extend from western Texas to eastern Mississippi and will include much of Louisiana and the southern half of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The threat on Tuesday will range from the morning hours to well into the night.

A sizable pocket where numerous severe thunderstorms are forecast to occur will extend from Waco and Austin, Texas, to Leesville and DeRidder, Louisiana.

On Wednesday, the severe weather threat will shrink southward to a zone along the Gulf coast.

Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas; New Orleans; Mobile, Alabama; and Pensacola, Florida; are forecast to experience the region's most potent storms on Tuesday.

Pockets of severe weather to target Northeast

Into Monday night, storms capable of producing significant hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated flash flooding will extend from the shores of Lake Erie in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York to southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

Major cities in this area at risk for severe weather include Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Norfolk, Virginia. Hail to the size of golf balls and a bit larger can occur in some of the strongest storms.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

On Tuesday afternoon and evening, the greatest risk of severe weather will extend from central and eastern New York, southward to northeastern Maryland, northern Delaware and southern New Jersey.

The severe storm risk on Tuesday includes the major cities of Philadelphia and Scranton, Pennsylvania; Albany and Syracuse, New York; Wilmington, Delaware; and Trenton, New Jersey.

Locally severe thunderstorms may be possible in parts of New England on Wednesday.

Storms to rattle, drench Florida

An uptick in moisture from the Atlantic and Gulf, as well as the proximity of a front, will fuel thunderstorms over the Florida Peninsula over the next few days. Some of the storms may become strong enough to bring strong wind gusts, hail and flooding downpours.

Even where storms remain below severe intensity, as they pass near airports or cross the approach and landing zones, ground stops and airline delays are possible.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.