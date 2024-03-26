(Photo credit: Norman Zeb/Getty Images)

Looking at the solar eclipse can severely injure unprotected eyes. Even just a few moments of exposure can harm them; 30-60 seconds is enough to cause permanent damage.

Think of the eye like a camera. Light enters through the lens and then travels to the retina. Light focuses on the retina like film in a camera. Too much light can burn the retina. Because the retina doesn't have pain sensors, you may not even realize this danger until it's too late.

Symptoms of damaged eyes include distorted vision, changes in color vision and blind spots. If you suspect you have damage to your eyes, visit your optometrist for a check-up.