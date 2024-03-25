Why experts say to wear red and green during the solar eclipse

Planning a trip to see April's total solar eclipse? Be sure to pack green and red clothes to see a strange phenomenon known as the Purkinje Effect.

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Nicole Bajic explains the science behind the Purkinje Effect and how you can experience it during the solar eclipse.

The upcoming total solar eclipse will have some unusual effects on animals and the weather, but people who are in the path of totality may experience a strange effect with their vision and not because they use the wrong eclipse glasses.

"There's this thing that happens in the eye as we transition from day to nighttime called dark adaptation, but it takes about 20 to 30 minutes," Dr. Nicole Bajic, an ophthalmologist at the Cleveland Clinic, told AccuWeather's Tony Laubach.

The quick flip from day to night has an unusual reaction on eyesight, specifically with how we perceive colors. This is known as the Purkinje Effect.

"Reds appear [sic] kind of dark and then the, the greens and blues will pop in contrast," Dr. Bajic said.

Reds and green will appear much differently during a total solar eclipse than any other day, as demonstrated by AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach. (AccuWeather)

Wearing a green or red shirt on the day of the eclipse could help people take notice of the Purkinje Effect. Additionally, having red and green objects nearby while watching the eclipse can also help folks take notice of the eclipse's side effect.

"If you have a lot of people around you, if you're, you're making this a group activity, you could have some people wear red, some people wear blues and greens," Dr. Bajic added.

The Purkinje Effect may also explain the viral debate from 2015 about a dress that to some appeared black and blue while others saw white and gold.

Additional reporting by AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach.

