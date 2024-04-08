What time will the solar eclipse happen where you live?

The shadow of the moon will move faster than the speed of sound. Here are the times it will be viewable over Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Copied

AccuWeather astronomy expert Brian Lade breaks down some of the most-asked questions ahead of April’s total solar eclipse.

An estimated 32 million people live within the path of totality across the US, or locations where the moon will completely block the face of the sun from view for a few moments. The eclipse will first appear over the South Pacific Ocean and begin its journey across Mexico, then sweep across the United States and Canada.

Mexico’s Pacific coast is the first point of totality on the path, expected at 11:07 am PDT (2:07 pm EDT). The eclipse will be visible over Austin at 1:36 pm CDT then Dallas at 1:40 pm CDT. Residents in Dayton, Ohio, will see the moon block the sun at 3:09 pm EDT. The eclipse is expected in New York at 3:15 pm EDT and will end on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland at 5:16 pm local time (3:46 pm EDT).

Those squarely along the center line of the path will see an eclipse that lasts between 3 ½ and 4 minutes, according to NASA.

“The umbra is over land for just 1 hour and 40 minutes before moving into the north Atlantic,” NASA explained. To traverse such a large distance in a short time, the shadow of the moon will move faster than the speed of sound. In Mexico, the shadow will be moving across the land at around 1,500 mph, but it will accelerate as it shifts over the U.S., exceeding speeds of 2,000 mph by the time it reaches Ohio. Watch the animation below to see how fast the moon’s shadow will move on April 8: