The 2024 solar eclipse is the astronomy event of the decade with millions of people expected to travel from Texas to Maine. We share when the next solar eclipses will occur in the U.S. after 2024.

Many regions along the path of totality experienced cloudy conditions. If you missed Monday's eclipse, your next chance to see a total solar eclipse in the United States isn't for a while. It's going to be a long wait, but will end in spectacular fashion with back-to-back events, including the third-longest eclipse of the century.

The next chance many Americans will have to see a total solar eclipse without traveling outside of the country will be on Aug. 22, 2044. Only three states are in the path of totality, including areas of North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana. Parts of the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan will also be in the path of totality.

A cross-country eclipse more impressive than those in 2017 and 2024 will unfold over the United States on Aug. 12, 2045. Areas from California to Florida will be plunged into darkness, as well as parts of the Bahamas, Hispaniola and a sliver of South America.

The path of the 2045 eclipse will be a near-copy of the 2017 Great American eclipse, which was seen from Oregon to South Carolina, the primary difference being that the path will be a bit farther to the south.