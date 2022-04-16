Warmup for central, southern US to spark more severe weather
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Apr. 16, 2022 1:07 PM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 16, 2022 1:07 PM EDT
AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach takes a look back to 10 years ago this week, when over 100 tornadoes touched down in a historic severe weather outbreak across the central US.
More rounds of severe weather are forecast to target the central and eastern United States the coming week, with springtime warmth set to make a come back in between.
A month into the official start of spring, residents across the country are keeping an eye out for severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week.
A storm is set to emerge from the Rockies late on Tuesday and continue eastward on Wednesday. In doing so, it will enter the warmer air that will stream northward from the Gulf of Mexico early in the week.
"The dynamics of the atmosphere could be just right for some severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday from northern Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas into Missouri and Arkansas," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.
The clash of cooler air across the Rocky Mountains and mild air in the southern Plains could produce severe thunderstorms on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This far out, all modes of severe weather are possible, from torrential downpours and hail to damaging winds and even some tornadoes.
Much of this zone has been hit by severe weather already in April in including in northern Texas and Arkansas as well as Nebraska and Iowa. Both locations have seen dozens of wind and hail reports and even a few tornadoes. Comparatively, there have been fewer severe weather reports in Kansas and Missouri.
The warm air that settles across the southern and central Plains is expected to not only continue, but expand behind this round of severe weather.
"Warmth is forecast to start off in the Plains, but will then be gradually spreading eastward throughout the week," said Bauer.
Temperatures are forecast to be around normal, in the middle 70s, from St. Louis and Nashville to Atlanta by Wednesday or Thursday. Meanwhile, communities from Oklahoma City to San Antonio are expected to be in the 80s.
The 80-degree afternoon highs are forecast to expand across the Southeast, and perhaps into portions of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic by next weekend.
Several days of warm, dry conditions are likely to help fuel more severe weather in late-April.
"A new storm diving southward across the Rockies late in the week is expected to flip the pattern, and could make for a more impressive severe weather chance going into next weekend across the central U.S.," Bauer warned.
Bauer further explained that how widespread the potential for severe weather could be will be influenced by a number of factors, including how strong the new storm would be and how stubborn the warmup is next week.
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com.
