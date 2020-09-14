Stirring image captures intersection of historic hurricane, wildfire seasons

A jarring satellite image sums up 2020's wild weather in one shot, and it may lead some to wonder whether the historic fires could end up influencing tropical systems churning up the Atlantic.

Read More Chevron right

AccuWeather School: A super generation of monarch butterflies is set to go on epic journey

If you are intrigued by the pretty monarch butterflies that you see each summer, you may find it interesting that there is a “super generation” that is about to make the long trip to Mexico for winter.

Read More Chevron right

8 of the best telescopes for beginner astronomers

If you're looking to dabble in some stargazing, here are some telescopes that are easy to operate and won't break the bank.