Tropical Storm Noul brews in South China Sea
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 15, 2020 12:37 PM
|
Updated Sep. 15, 2020 4:57 PM
Winds picked up in Pensacola Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15 as Hurricane Sally inched closer and closer to the Gulf Coast.
Areas from southern China to Vietnam will be on alert this week as a strengthening tropical system targets the area.
A broad area of low pressure that tracked across the Philippines to start the week, emerged over the warm waters of the South China Sea and organized into a tropical depression on Tuesday, local time.
By Tuesday night, it had strengthened into Tropical Storm Noul and will track to the west through the end of the week, threatening parts of southeast Asia with flooding rainfall and strong winds.
The storm is expected to track westward across the South China Sea through the middle of the week.
In the Philippines, this feature is known as Tropical Depression Leon.
While the storm will be tracking across warm waters, one ingredient needed for tropical systems to develop and strengthen, it is not expected to rapidly intensify.
Moderate wind shear across the southern South China Sea will limit how much Noul is able to strengthen. At this time, Noul is not expected to become a typhoon or gain sustained wind speeds of at least 119 km/h (74 mph).
The storm will continue to bring areas of heavy rain that can lead to flash flooding and landslides in the northwestern Philippines into Thursday before it moves away.
This satellite image shows Noul, known as Leon in the Philippines, spinning over the South China Sea Tuesday night, local time. (CIRA/RAMMB)
AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls forecasts that the storm will continue to track to the west-northwest through the end of the week and will strike Vietnam as a tropical storm on Friday.
Damaging wind gusts and coastal flooding will occur, mainly near and to the north of the center of the storm as it approaches the Vietnam coast. The strongest winds may be able to knock over trees and power lines and cause localized damage.
While some rain bands are expected to bring rounds of downpours and strong winds to Hainan in southern China, Noul could bring more widespread impacts to the region if the storm takes a track farther north.
Widespread rainfall totals of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) are expected from this storm with 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) of rain likely in the mountainous terrain. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches) will be possible.
This amount of rainfall expected across Vietnam as well as parts of Laos, Cambodia and Thailand as the storm tracks inland can lead to flooding and mudslides.
AccuWeather forecasters will continue to monitor Noul into the beginning of next week since what is left of the system after tracking over land is expected to emerge over the Bay of Bengal.
