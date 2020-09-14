Hurricane Sally pounds Gulf Coast, cuts power to hundreds of thousands
ByChaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Sep. 15, 2020 9:20 PM
Copied
Two casino barges broke loose in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, on Sept. 15, due to high winds and strong currents from Hurricane Sally.
Following a painfully slow march toward the Gulf Coast, Sally roared ashore near Gulf Shores, Alabama, early Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane, bringing life-threatening impacts such as hurricane-force winds and inundating storm surge.
Hundreds of thousands were without power from Mississippi to Florida, and numbers continued to climb higher as Sally crept inland along the Alabama-Florida border. By Wednesday morning, shortly before 5 a.m. local time, Sally became the first hurricane to make landfall in Alabama since Ivan in 2004 when its eye moved over land near Gulf Shores, located about 54 miles south of Mobile.
Sally was unleashing hurricane-force winds and driving rain as it plodded further inland. A wind gust of 81 mph had been observed at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, in Pensacola, Florida, and a gust of 74 mph was reported in Mobile. A gust to 99 mph had been reported at Dauphin Island, Alabama, not long after landfall.
Boats and cars already began to suffer from Sally’s wrath long before landfall, as the storm surge submerged them. Sally battered the Gulf Coast with large waves and rough surf throughout Tuesday as the storm lurked off of the coast. The forward speed of Sally slowed to just 2 mph through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning ahead of landfall.
Although the center of the hurricane was over water, the slow movement of the storm meant that areas along the coast from Florida to eastern Louisiana were being bombarded by unrelenting waves and storm surge that was being generated by the storm -- and will continue into Wednesday.
By sunset on Tuesday, rainfall totals had already surpassed one foot in some parts of the Gulf Coast following persistent tropical downpours throughout the day. North Shore, Florida, has been the wettest spot so far with rainfall totals approaching 14 inches. The three-day rainfall total in Pensacola, Florida, has already climbed above 8.50 inches, well above the 5.98 inches of rain that typically falls in the city throughout the entire month of September.
Forecasters continue to warn of the "historic" flooding potential from Sally, similar to other potent hurricanes in the recent past, including Harvey in 2017 and Florence in 2018. Consequences of a stalled hurricane just offshore are waves and rain that batter the immediate coast for an extended period with long-duration storm surge flooding.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, John De Block, described the storm as “drifting to the north at the speed of a child in a candy shop.”
Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center warned of “historic, life-threatening flash flooding” heading into Wednesday with the highest inundation along the Alabama coast.
Emergency declarations for Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana were approved by President Donald Trump ahead of Hurricane Sally on Tuesday. The President stated on Twitter that he and his team "are closely monitoring extremely dangerous Hurricane Sally." He added that people in these states should be ready and listen to state and local officials.
“This is the real deal,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said.
News / Hurricane
Hurricane Sally pounds Gulf Coast, cuts power to hundreds of thousands
By Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Sep. 15, 2020 9:20 PM
Two casino barges broke loose in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, on Sept. 15, due to high winds and strong currents from Hurricane Sally.
Following a painfully slow march toward the Gulf Coast, Sally roared ashore near Gulf Shores, Alabama, early Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane, bringing life-threatening impacts such as hurricane-force winds and inundating storm surge.
Hundreds of thousands were without power from Mississippi to Florida, and numbers continued to climb higher as Sally crept inland along the Alabama-Florida border. By Wednesday morning, shortly before 5 a.m. local time, Sally became the first hurricane to make landfall in Alabama since Ivan in 2004 when its eye moved over land near Gulf Shores, located about 54 miles south of Mobile.
Sally was unleashing hurricane-force winds and driving rain as it plodded further inland. A wind gust of 81 mph had been observed at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, in Pensacola, Florida, and a gust of 74 mph was reported in Mobile. A gust to 99 mph had been reported at Dauphin Island, Alabama, not long after landfall.
Boats and cars already began to suffer from Sally’s wrath long before landfall, as the storm surge submerged them. Sally battered the Gulf Coast with large waves and rough surf throughout Tuesday as the storm lurked off of the coast. The forward speed of Sally slowed to just 2 mph through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning ahead of landfall.
Although the center of the hurricane was over water, the slow movement of the storm meant that areas along the coast from Florida to eastern Louisiana were being bombarded by unrelenting waves and storm surge that was being generated by the storm -- and will continue into Wednesday.
On Tuesday morning, the Pensacola Pier in Pensacola Beach, Florida, was hit by waves nearly as high as the pier itself. Farther west at Gulf Shores, Alabama, debris was spotted in the high surf and was being carried down the beach.
Two casino barges broke loose in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, on Tuesday amid gusty winds and rough waters. No one was hurt, but Mayor Terry Downey reported one of the vessels swung around and damaged two fishing piers. Downey said tugboats came to the rescue to help secure the boats again.
AccuWeather National Reporter Jonathan Petramala was on the scene of a bridge closure at Pensacola Beach, where a barge crashed into it as conditions slowly deteriorated. A video shot by Petramala showed police cars blocking vehicles from advancing onto the bridge.
According to a local media outlet, strong winds pushed the barge into the bridge, which connects Pensacola Beach to Gulf Breeze.
A video posted on Twitter showed the dramatic scene as tropical-storm-force winds lashed the barge and shoved it into the bridge.
Sally’s storm surge also proved to be too much for a smaller fishing boat to handle in Pensacola, Florida. AccuWeather National Reporter Jonathan Petramala recorded a video of the sunken boat submerged by Sally's storm surge on Tuesday morning.
Tropical-storm-force wind gusts were clocked from Mobile, Alabama, eastward across the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday afternoon with gusts up to 60 mph.
Power outages were on the rise throughout Tuesday afternoon and into early Wednesday morning with over 300,000 outages between Florida and Alabama, according to PowerOutage.us.
By sunset on Tuesday, rainfall totals had already surpassed one foot in some parts of the Gulf Coast following persistent tropical downpours throughout the day. North Shore, Florida, has been the wettest spot so far with rainfall totals approaching 14 inches. The three-day rainfall total in Pensacola, Florida, has already climbed above 8.50 inches, well above the 5.98 inches of rain that typically falls in the city throughout the entire month of September.
Evacuations have been issued for areas near the coast and low-lying areas that are prone to flooding due to the anticipated flooding from the rain and storm surge from Sally. A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for low-lying areas in Escambia County, which includes Pensacola Beach, the Pensacola News Journal reported.
Forecasters continue to warn of the "historic" flooding potential from Sally, similar to other potent hurricanes in the recent past, including Harvey in 2017 and Florence in 2018. Consequences of a stalled hurricane just offshore are waves and rain that batter the immediate coast for an extended period with long-duration storm surge flooding.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, John De Block, described the storm as “drifting to the north at the speed of a child in a candy shop.”
Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center warned of “historic, life-threatening flash flooding” heading into Wednesday with the highest inundation along the Alabama coast.
Emergency declarations for Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana were approved by President Donald Trump ahead of Hurricane Sally on Tuesday. The President stated on Twitter that he and his team "are closely monitoring extremely dangerous Hurricane Sally." He added that people in these states should be ready and listen to state and local officials.
“This is the real deal,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Impacts from Sally were felt as early as Monday, even when pockets of blue sky were still visible overhead. The coast of Alabama was pounded by high surf on Monday causing a few vehicles to sink in the sand on Dauphin Island, Alabama. “Unfortunately, there is a third vehicle behind the car on the left in this photo,” Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said on Facebook.
Drone footage from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi showed some streets already underwater on Monday.
Hurricane Sally reached peak intensity on Monday afternoon when it strengthened into a Category 2 storm. “Data from reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts,” the National Hurricane Center stated in an update late Monday afternoon. To be a Category 2 storm, maximum sustained winds must be 96 to 110 mph. After becoming a Category 1 storm early on Tuesday morning, Sally reattained Category 2 status early on Wednesday morning with winds of 105 mph. Therefore, AccuWeather now expects Sally to make landfall at Category 2 strength.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo