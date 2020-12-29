Southern storms set to make for a thunderous end to 2020
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 30, 2020 9:17 AM EST
After two hurricanes, combined with a global pandemic, devastated one Louisiana town, recovery is underway, bringing with it optimism for the new year.
A dynamic storm system that is set to deliver snow and ice to the center of the country will bring a different type of weather farther south and east.
As a cold front marches southeastward through Texas on Wednesday, warm and moist air will be drawn northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Thunderstorms are expected to develop in eastern Texas and western Louisiana. Although the main threat will be heavy rain, some of the stronger storms could contain locally damaging winds.
Anyone along interstates 10, 20 and 45 will need to heed caution on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Shreveport, Louisiana, are just a few of the locations that could be impacted.
More numerous thunderstorms are expected on New Year's Eve, and they could pack more of a punch.
"The year will end with a bang across a portion of the Gulf Coast states, specifically from far southeast Texas through Louisiana and into Mississippi and Alabama where severe thunderstorms are forecast to erupt," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff. "Mother Nature will be creating fireworks of her own as 2021 begins."
Thunderstorms are much more likely to be strong or severe on Thursday. Flash flooding will be a concern, along with damaging wind gusts. It is not out of the question for an isolated tornado, especially along the immediate Gulf Coast.
New Year's revelers in Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; and Pensacola, Florida, will all need to keep an eye to the sky.
"Folks preoccupied with ringing in the new year should make sure to pay close attention to the weather throughout the evening and into the overnight hours," Duff advised.
The thunderstorm threat will move to the Carolinas and Georgia on the first day of 2021. While the threat of severe weather will be slightly lower than on Thursday, downpours and wind gusts as high as 60 mph will be possible from Fayetteville, North Carolina, to Columbia and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to Savannah, Georgia.
Thunderstorms may also develop to begin the first weekend of the new year in southeastern Georgia and northern Florida, but severe weather is not expected at this time. However, any thunderstorms can bring briefly heavy rain given the high moisture content of the air.
Report a Typo