Travel hazards will linger into new year even after Northeast storm recedes
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 31, 2020 12:00 PM EST
Traffic was brought to a standstill on Interstate 10 in Culberson County, Texas, as a winter storm blasted the region on Dec. 30, causing multiple accidents on the highway.
Even though COVID-19 has limited travel for many of people over the holidays, millions will still be venturing back to their homes from New Year's Day to the first weekend of 2021 after visiting friends and family and the weather is forecast to cause some trouble spots on the roads and airports just has it does over the past week.
Motorists heading out from western and central Texas, northward to portions of the central Plains, Midwest and Northeast into this weekend may still face travel troubles in the wake of the big storm that brought snow and/or ice over a 2,200-mile long swath.
Fueling up before the storm's arrival may be advantageous as some service stations may not have power in the wake of the storm.
Ice and snow will still be ongoing from parts of the central Plains to the Upper Midwest and will just be getting underway from the central Appalachians to New England during New Year's Day and Friday night.
Most major roads in the central United States that were affected by the storm into Friday will be open by the weekend, but there is the potential for some secondary roads to be blocked by fallen trees or strewn with patches of slush and slippery conditions over portions of the Plains from Texas to Missouri, Iowa and Illinois, as these areas are forecast to be hit hard by snow and ice.
In central and northern New England, as well as northern New York state, southeastern Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, difficult travel is likely to linger into Saturday, until the storm heads out to sea.
The Kansas City, Missouri, area is forecast to be hit especially hard and flights in and out of the region may be negatively affected. But the wintry side of the storm will even touch some of the major hubs of Chicago, Detroit and St. Louis in the Midwest.
As if the storm was not enough, a second and smaller storm is forecast to take shape over the South Central states on Saturday and consolidate while moving northeastward during Saturday night and Sunday over the Appalachians and Atlantic coast.
The full details on the scope of the storm and intensity of precipitation may not be revealed until the system actually develops. But, at this time, it appears spotty snow or snow showers may first develop over parts of northern Texas and Oklahoma on Saturday morning and midday and then spread northeastward over parts of Kansas, Missouri and Illinois during the afternoon and then over more of the Ohio Valley states and Michigan during Saturday night. Enough snow may fall in this zone to bring a small slushy and slippery accumulation in some locations.
Part of the same storm system is likely to spread a swath of rain and wet travel northward from northern Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina during Saturday to North Carolina and Virginia Saturday night.
On Sunday, this storm system is forecast to spread rain farther north in the mid-Atlantic and the southern coast of New England. However, farther inland, the air may be just cold enough, especially over the hilly terrain in the southern and central Appalachians to central and northern New England, for a period of snow or intermittent snow that can make some roads slushy and slippery. Rain and patch fog can lead to some delays at the major hubs from Atlanta to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City for a time this weekend.
As much of the Florida Peninsula and areas from the northern Plains to the southern Rockies and Southwest are expected to dodge the end-of-the-year storm and its aftermath as well as most future storms into the first few days of 2021, the Northwest will be another zone where trouble is likely on the roads and airports, including Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington.
The break from storms has ended in the Northwest with a long series of systems forecast to roll in from the Pacific Ocean.
Storms will arrive on the coast every one to two days through the first week of January.
"Through the end of next week, we're looking at the potential for a total of six to seven storms to bring significant rain and mountain snow to the West Coast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and western U.S. blogger Brian Thompson said.
"One of the storms will arrive along the Northwest coast late on New Year's Day, with another storm poised to sweep in right on its heels later Saturday," added AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff.
Motorists venturing over the passes through the Cascades should be prepared for slippery and snowy conditions. Snow tires and chains may be required.
Along the coast, rounds of rain will drench the Interstate 5 corridor from Washington to northern Oregon. Slippery conditions may be found over the higher terrain along the highway in southern Oregon and Northern California.
It is possible that a short break in the storms may extend from later Saturday night to the first part of Sunday with improved travel for a time before the next storm rolls ashore late in the weekend.
Looking farther ahead, the weather over the eastern half of the nation will trend quieter, while stormier conditions will ramp up during the first full week of 2021.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo