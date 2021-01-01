Sneaky storm has potential to dump snow on Northeast by Monday
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 1, 2021 2:38 PM EST
As the new year gets underway, the weather will remain unsettled in parts of the Northeast through the weekend.
On the heels of a winter storm that brought snow and ice to the central and eastern U.S. during New Year's Day, yet another storm is forecast to spread across the eastern half of the country and produce a wintry mix and even several inches of snow as millions of Americans resume their normal routines following the holiday season.
The new, sneaky storm is expected to begin to take shape over parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri during Saturday in the form of spotty rain, snow and perhaps a bit of sleet. Even though precipitation in this zone will tend to be light and intermittent, it can bring a new round of slippery travel following the recent big storm that brought heavy snow and ice to part of the region.
Moisture that fails to vacate the Southeast on Saturday is likely to contribute to an expanding area of showers and thunderstorms in portions of Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina in response to the early stages of the new storm farther west.
As the storm becomes better organized on Saturday night and Sunday, a swath of precipitation will begin to expand and fill in farther to the east and north in the Central states and farther north and west in the Southeast region.
"The wintry mix is forecast to expand across central portions of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio during Saturday night and Sunday morning with all or mainly snow farther north in these states and mainly rain farther south," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.
Midwest cities that could receive a small amount of snow from the storm include Chicago and Detroit with a wintry mix possible around St. Louis, Indianapolis and Cleveland, according to Travis. Enough snow could fall around Chicago and Detroit to cause slippery driving conditions.
Temperatures will likely be too high for snow to fall over the southern Appalachians with the bulk of this storm, but snow showers are possible as the storm pulls away on Monday and Monday night.
Farther to the northeast, colder air may begin to invade the storm as it strengthens and presses on later in the weekend. Mostly rain will spread across the mid-Atlantic region later Saturday night and Sunday with rain or a wintry mix with temperatures near or just above freezing in the central Appalachians. However, during Sunday night, the storm is forecast to reorganize along the Atlantic coast. From this position, it can begin the process of cooling the atmosphere enough to allow for a change to all snow to occur in some locations or a wintry mix that makes roads slippery.
People in the Northeast that wait to drive home Sunday night from their holiday ventures may start to have some trouble on the roads due to the storm's approach and a slight drop in temperature.
How quickly the storm strengthens, slows its forward speed and draws in colder air during Sunday night and Monday will determine if places such as New York City and Philadelphia end up with a period of accumulating snow. This process may also determine if cities such as Scranton, Pennsylvania; Paterson, New Jersey; Poughkeepsie, Binghamton and Albany, New York; Hartford, Connecticut; Portland, Maine; and Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts, end up with enough snow to shovel and plow instead of a small, easily-managed amount of snow.
There is also the potential for the storm to stall off the New England coast. Should this happen, the storm may continue to produce snow through Tuesday in areas from Maine to Massachusetts and Rhode Island with increasingly blustery and colder conditions with blowing and drifting snow.
