100 miles of traffic stuck on icy Mississippi interstates 4 days after winter storm

Four days after a major ice storm hit Mississippi, hundreds of trucks became stuck on Interstates Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of tractor trailers are stuck on Interstates 22, 55 and 269 in northern Mississippi four days after a winter storm coated the roads in ice. Here’s a look at multiple standstills on Jan. 28.

Hundreds of tractor trailers are stuck on Interstates 22, 55 and 269 in northern Mississippi four days after a massive winter storm coated the roads in ice. Snapshots of MDOT traffic cameras on Wednesday morning showed the stuck trucks.

Emergency crews were dispatched Tuesday evening to clear stranded drivers after several accidents and disabled vehicles, likely due to refreezing roads. WAPT reported that "hundreds of people" were still stranded on I-55 Wednesday morning. Governor Tate Reeves has signed an executive order to deploy the Mississippi National Guard to the area.

At 10 a.m. CST Wednesday, MDOT reported traffic speeds slow or stopped along most of I-55 between Pope and Hernando, I-22 from Lake Center to Olive Branch and I-269 from Bean Patch Creek to Dogwood Road. Those areas (one-way) added up to over 100 miles of interstate. Other roads are affected as well.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys explained what caused the slick roads. After temperatures reached into the middle 30s on Tuesday, ice was able to melt but then refroze as night approached -- first on overpasses and bridges.

"Temperatures got down into the upper teens across northern Mississippi Tuesday night. By 8 p.m., they were already falling below freezing, leading to things quickly becoming icy," Roys said.

"These same areas will run into this issue again Wednesday and Thursday evenings," Roys added, though there should be enough drying that not many locations will refreeze Thursday night.

After that, refreezing will not be a problem. "Another cold shot will come Thursday night through the weekend with temperatures failing to reach above freezing Friday, Saturday and Sunday," Roys said. "Temperatures might not even get out of the teens on Saturday."