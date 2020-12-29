Parts of Texas to be slammed with a foot of snow or more
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 30, 2020 12:07 PM EST
The strengthening storm could create slippery travel conditions and localized power outages in the Midwest.
For the second time this week, a long tailing storm will coat the central United States with snow and ice from Texas to the Great Lakes, over a 1,500-mile-long swath. The wintry mix, which was beginning to fall in the Lone Star State on Wednesday, will be extensive enough in this one storm to deliver an entire year's worth of snow, just in time to close out 2020.
This second round of the wintry storm is unfolding much farther south than the first, with portions of northern Mexico and southwestern Texas forecast to experience a significant accumulation.
"Places such as San Angelo, Texas, only pick up 2-3 inches of snow per year, on average, but this storm can deliver that amount and much more all in one shot," according to AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker.
The first part of the double-barreled storm hit areas from Colorado and Kansas to Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois hard prior to Wednesday with snow that rapidly covered roads and made for low visibility in snow that piled up at the rate of 1-2 inches per hour for a time. The first part of the storm was concluding over Michigan with rain, spotty ice and snow on Wednesday.
Interstate 76 in the northeastern part of the state was closed in both directions due to adverse weather during early Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Des Moines, Iowa, set a new daily record snowfall on Dec. 29 with 9.6 inches falling. The old record for the date was 2 inches set more than 100 years ago in 1907. The fast-hitting nature of the the snow made roads an icy mess and resulted in many spin outs and accidents in the Quad Cities area of Illinois and Iowa during Tuesday evening. In Chicago, the 2.6 inches of snow that fell at O'Hare Airport was the biggest single snowfall of the winter so far and has pushed the seasonal total to 3.5 inches.
Forecasters are warning that the new round of snow and ice that is beginning to unfold over parts of Texas even as the last raindrops and snowflakes fell on Michigan Wednesday can be every bit as disruptive as the first round.
Snow and ice will overlap some areas that were hit hard from the storm early in the week and will bring some wintry conditions to areas missed by the first round in portions of the Plains and Midwest.
Other locations over the southern Plains that are forecast to pick up a heavy amount of snow include Fort Stockton, Abilene, Midland and Odessa, Texas; Elk City and Enid, Oklahoma; and Wichita, Hutchinson, Manhattan and Topeka, Kansas, on Thursday and Thursday night.
Farther to the northeast, the stripe of heavy snow is expected to extend through northwestern Missouri central and southeastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin, northwestern Illinois and part of northern Michigan from Thursday night to New Year's Day.
Kansas City, Missouri, is forecast to receive 3-6 inches of snow and some ice from the storm during Thursday night and Friday, following several hours of snow and ice from Tuesday.
A similar amount of snow is forecast to fall on Madison, Wisconsin, following the 5 inches or so of snow that fell during Tuesday night.
A close call between some snow and ice is forecast for Oklahoma City during Thursday night, after the first part of the storm brings rain and thunderstorms into Tuesday night.
The ice portion of the storm in the Central states can be very bit as or even more disruptive than the snow portion of the second storm.
Areas from north-central Texas to eastern Ohio can expect several hours of freezing rain and some sleet with the storm.
"The worst conditions may occur during Thursday night to early Friday and extend from eastern parts of Kansas to northern Missouri, where there is the potential for ice to accrue to a thickness of 0.25 of an inch or greater," Walker said.
Ice that thick can weigh down and break tree limbs and cause regional to widespread power outages.
Midwest cities that are likely to experience at least a brief period of ice that can make roads and sidewalks hazardous include Davenport, Iowa; Chicago; Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana; Cleveland and Toledo, Ohio; and Detroit and Lansing, Michigan.
This second part of the storm is not only forecast to bring a new round of snow, ice and rain to the Central states, but also produce icy conditions in the Northeast and a round of flooding rain and severe thunderstorms that advances eastward across the Southern states into the end of the week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.