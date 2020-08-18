Genevieve explodes into Category 4 storm near Mexico's Pacific coast

Tropical downpours and huge swells are in store along the path of the monster storm, which forecasters say could speak at Category 5 intensity as it parallels the Mexico coast.

Death Valley reports world's hottest temperature on record in 89 years

Death Valley lived up to its name last weekend with scorching hot temperatures so extreme there have been no reports hotter in nearly nine decades, or since the Great Depression to put it in perspective.

Man stumbled upon incredible discovery in this opening of a cliff

In 1990, a man was seeking shelter from a storm and wandered into this hole. What he found inside was astonishing -- but it would be nearly two decades before he could find his way back to it.