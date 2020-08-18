Southern downpours may precede arrival of one or more tropical systems
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 18, 2020 1:25 PM
Lightning struck a tree right behind this house in Summerville, South Carolina, on Aug. 14.
Rain-weary residents of the South may not be thrilled to see more soaking weather in their forecast this week, but others may be relieved to see rain following a deficit in recent weeks. And, forecasters say that all Southerners should keep a close eye on the tropics, which may play a role in the region's weather next week.
Meteorologists expect an onslaught of showers and thunderstorms later this week and this weekend with an uptick in activity already getting underway as early as Wednesday.
"As a southward dip in the jet stream directs Gulf of Mexico moisture northward across the Southeastern states from Thursday to Sunday, spotty downpours will tend to become more widespread and repeat in nature," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
Those hoping to spend time outdoors may have to dodge showers and thunderstorms.
Through Wednesday, rainfall is likely to range from 0.25 of an inch to 1 inch with locally higher amounts. But, from Friday through Sunday, a general 1-3 inches of rain is likely with the greatest and locally higher amounts expected along the northeastern part of the Gulf Coast.
For places such as Atlanta, that is not terrible news as the city has received less than 60% of its normal rainfall since July 1. Portions of Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida are considered to be abnormally dry, based on latest report from the United States Drought Monitor.
However, Hickory, North Carolina, was deluged by 16.50 inches of rain during the same period, compared to the normal rainfall of 6.67 inches. Richmond, Virginia, picked up a whopping 15.08 inches of rain during the first 17 days of August alone. Richmond typically receives 2.60 inches of rain during the first part of the month.
Where the ground remains saturated from last week's rain and more recent rainfall this week, the risk of flash flooding will be greatest. The risk is highest along the Atlantic coast and over parts of the southern Appalachians.
Another concern will be what happens next week as there are two tropical systems brewing over the Atlantic.
One and possibly both systems could pose threats such as more heavy rainfall to part of the Southern states. The more immediate threat from a hurricane making landfall would be for high winds and coastal flooding. However, the track after landfall might be a concern in saturated areas of North Carolina, Virginia and perhaps farther up the coast in the Northeast.
"If a tropical system were to track into the South sometime next week, the ground may be already saturated in some spots, making it easier for flooding to occur," Buckingham said.
Rainfall from either or both tropical systems would probably not affect the entire region. It is unclear at this point which areas might be most impacted by the heaviest rainfall, especially since the Atlantic systems haven't become organized enough to be named yet.
Forecasters urge people across the South to monitor the short-term forecast for rainfall as well as the long-term tropical outlook.
In terms of temperature, the same dip in the jet stream helping to promote a wet weather pattern for the Southeast will also lower temperatures in much of the region from midweek through this weekend, even though the core of the cool air will be over the Midwest.
The most notable difference will be daytime highs running 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit below average across the interior and up to a few degrees below average in coastal areas. Typical highs during the third week in August for the region are in the middle 80s to near 90.
During next week, as the jet stream retreats northward and with the potential approach of one or two tropical systems, temperatures will trend upward and the air may get quite steamy.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.