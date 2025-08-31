Northern lights could be visible in more than a dozen US states Monday night

One of the best chances since spring to spot the Aurora Borealis will unfold Monday night across Canada and parts of the US.

A timelapse video taken by a NASA astronaut recorded an aurora over southeastern Asia and Australia earlier this month.

The northern lights are about to return to the night sky over Canada and part of the United States, one of the best opportunities to see the aurora in weeks.

An eruption on the sun over the weekend blasted charged particles into space, and they are on a collision course with Earth. When the charged particles reach the planet, it will set off a colorful display of the Aurora Borealis.

People as far south as Pennsylvania, Indiana, Nebraska and Oregon could see the green or red glow of the aurora in the sky on Monday night. Photographers using long-exposure photography may be able to capture images of the lights from areas even farther south.

The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are seen in the night sky near Yellowknife in Canada's Northwest Territories, early Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm watch from Sept. 1 into Sept. 2, with conditions likely to reach a level 3 out of 5.

The upcoming light show is not expected to be as significant as the aurora outbreaks of 2024, but it will be one of the best opportunities to see the lights since the spring.

Seeing the aurora can be challenging in the summer due to the short summer nights, but with nights growing much longer in September, it gives skywatchers a higher chance of seeing the aurora during events like what is expected Monday night.

Aurora viewing tips:

•Head to a dark area with a clear view of the northern horizon

•Allow time for your eyes to adjust to the dark, as the northern lights may be faint

•Use a tripod when taking pictures to help keep your camera steady