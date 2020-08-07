Man stumbled upon incredible discovery in this opening of a cliff

In 1990, a man was seeking shelter from a storm and wandered into this hole. What he found inside was astonishing -- but it would be nearly two decades before he could find his way back to it.

Read More Chevron right

AccuWeather Summer Camp: Boiling water with ice? What?!

Wait a minute? Water turns into ice when it freezes and vapor when it boils, so how can you get water to boil with ice? It’s not magic, but rather, it’s science that allows this to happen.

Read More Chevron right

Hit the links with these golf shorts that look great and won't handicap your game

The sun is shining bright, and the warm weather calls for a round of golf. We've got you covered with choices that will help you stay cool and stylish on the course this summer.