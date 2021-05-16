40 million in south-central US at risk for heavy rain, flooding
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated May. 16, 2021 1:10 PM EDT
The weather pattern into the new week will continue to promote severe thunderstorms and flooding downpours across the south-central U.S.
Heavy rainfall is forecast to persist across the central and southern Plains this week, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that the wet pattern is likely to bring severe weather and substantial flooding.
Severe weather and heavy rain broke out across the southern Plains over the past few days, dousing much of the region with drenching downpours. As of midday on Sunday, 48-hour rainfall totals soared above 2 inches in half a dozen cities in Texas and Kansas. Emporia, Kansas, had recorded 3.4 inches of rain during that time.
Going forward, heavy rainfall is forecast for locations from eastern Colorado, Kansas and Missouri, on southward to the Gulf Coast for the next several days, hitting many of the same areas that had a wet end to last week.
"The combination of high pressure over the Southeast and a storm in the Southwest are going to work together to funnel a lot of moisture into the southern and central Plains this week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.
"The flow out of the Gulf of Mexico will act as a fire hose, bringing a constant stream of moisture into the region for several days, leading to rounds of rain and thunderstorms each day," explained Sojda.
The most widespread risk across the region is flooding, but there is also the threat for pockets of severe weather from central Texas to Colorado and Kansas into Monday evening.
The greatest threat for severe thunderstorms will shift around from day to day. In addition to the heavy downpours, thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph, as well as hail and even an isolated tornado or two.
Major cities that may be threatened by the severe thunderstorms include Oklahoma City, Dallas, and Austin, Texas.
Motorists should be especially cautious of the changing weather conditions, as all of these factors could impact travel through the early part of the week.
Small amounts of rain delivered with these storms, overall, could be beneficial to helping alleviate drought concerns, especially in western Texas and New Mexico that are still in severe drought. However, many locations are forecast to see too much rain over just a week's time, instead forcing meteorologists to worry about flooding.
This will be especially true after the severe thunderstorm threat subsides, and flooding becomes an even greater concern.
As the week progresses, the area of heaviest rain will shift southeastward, hitting some of the same areas as earlier in the week, but also expanding to include more of southern Texas.
While not every location is likely to see several inches of rain each day, any place that does get a very wet day will become even more susceptible to flooding for the remainder of the week.
"The repeated downpours are likely to bring areas of standing water and flooded yards, parks and fields. If crop field aren’t able to drain fast enough, there could be damage to some crops across the region, or delays in getting crops in the ground as farmers wait for conditions to dry out again," Sojda warned.
By the end of the week, widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected from far-southern Texas and central Louisiana to parts of Kansas and Missouri. The corridor of highest rainfall amounts is anticipated in eastern Texas, including cities like Houston and Tyler, where as much as foot of rain is forecast.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 20 is also possible somewhere in this region.
"Many rivers in eastern Texas registered at minor or even moderate flood stage on Sunday. With this much rain on the way, rising water levels, and possibly major river flooding, are likely," said Sojda.
Such rivers that could be at risk are the Bayou Dorcheat, the Calcasieu River the Sabine River and the Neches River that run across western Louisiana and eastern Texas.
Residents in flood-prone areas should take precautions, preparing for what could be a "potentially significant flooding event", according to Sojda.
Severe weather targeted parts of this region starting on Friday, when potent thunderstorms produced wind gusts of over 65 mph across parts of Texas.
According to The National Weather Service's (NWS) Storm Prediction Center, across Kansas and Colorado tennis ball-size hail was reported and in some cases, hail the size of softballs. Hail reaching 2 inches in size cracked the windshield of a trained spotter.
On Saturday, severe weather reports were less widespread, but strong thunderstorms were able to produce more gusty winds and hail across western Texas and New Mexico.
At the midway point of May, severe weather had already been more prolific this month than during all of April. There were just 73 tornadoes reported across the United States in April, well short of the three-year average for the month of 224, according to the Storm Prediction Center. May has already produced more than 110 preliminary tornado reports.
