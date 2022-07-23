Severe storms roll through the Midwest, and the Northeast may be next

You don’t have to be directly struck by lightning. There are other ways you can get hit, which is why you should never underestimate a thunderstorm.

AccuWeather forecasters say that atmospheric ingredients are in place for intense, severe storms to move through much of the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast to finish the weekend and into Monday. A potent storm system swinging through the Midwest on Saturday had already begun to unleash dangerous impacts.

The first dangerous storms of the weekend formed early Saturday morning and went on to impact the greater Chicago area. Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings were plastered across the area as damaging storms tore through around daybreak Saturday. Tornado warnings were also issued Saturday morning.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Chicago were forced to take shelter on Saturday morning as a tornado-producing storm approached their office, located southwest of Chicago proper. The NWS later confirmed that a tornado did form and caused damage in southern Naperville, Illinois. Saturday night, survey teams gave the tornado an initial EF0 rating with maximum wind speeds of 80 mph.

Here's video of a funnel cloud & brief tornado as viewed from Lewis University Airport early Sat A.M. Between 0:09-0:16 in video you can see dirt & debris kicked up on ground just to left of control tower. This is looking SSW and was captured on their construction webcam. pic.twitter.com/GDrWbJNrLP — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 24, 2022

An additional tornado spun to life on Saturday, just south of the first. The NWS confirmed an EF0 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 70 mph tracked from Crest Hill to Joliet, Illinois. After roaring through the Chicago suburbs, severe thunderstorms continued to track south and east on Saturday morning and slammed portions of central Illinois Indiana and Ohio.

This area of storms was responsible for hundreds of wind damage reports that were sent to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) on Saturday, stretching from Indiana to western Virginia. Damage reports ranged from tree limbs down in places to broken power poles. More than 130,000 customers were without power on Saturday afternoon and as of early Sunday morning, more than 66,000 customers remained without power across those states, according to PowerOutage.us.

Storm damage reports from July 23, 2022. (AccuWeather)

Toward the north and west, storms were similarly intense. After first firing to life during the late morning hours across portions of Minnesota, they quickly tracked eastward into Wisconsin, bringing flooding rainfall, damaging winds that were widespread in some locations and even the threat of tornadoes. Late Saturday night, a tornado warning was issued in Dodge County, Wisconsin, located roughly 40 miles northwest of Milwaukee. While no tornado was confirmed, damaging wind reports were numerous throughout eastern Wisconsin and into Michigan as well.

Between the two states, over 118,000 customers were without power as of early Sunday morning. However, as storms were continuing into the morning in many of these areas, those numbers may still rise. This may also increase the risk of flooding in much of the Midwest. As many rounds of thunderstorms impact an area in a process known as "training", manageable rainfall totals can quickly surge to dangerous levels.

While perhaps not quite as widespread as the day prior, intense storms are set to continue on Sunday in portions of the Ohio Valley and the interior Northeast as a cold front presses east.

While the immediate East Coast will continue to bake as a heat wave reaches a scorching peak, the track of potent storms will remain oriented across the Midwest and Northeast this weekend.

"Some of the energy in the atmosphere will slide northward into Canada, but enough will remain to allow for thunderstorms to develop Sunday afternoon. With abundant heat and humidity in place, it will not take much for storms to get going during the afternoon," Kienzle explained.

Storms will initially develop in the northern and western portions of the threat area. Residents in places such as Indiana, southeast Michigan and southern Ontario may be dodging storms during this time, and may want to rethink any outdoor plans.

Just toward the east, where the combination of heat and wind shear from a strong jet stream overlap, storms will be most intense and widespread. Cities such as Cleveland, Ohio, Buffalo, New York, and Burlington, Vermont may fall into this area.

Later at night, storms may press southward, impacting places such as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Albany, New York. While they may not be quite as intense here, storms will still be capable of gusty winds and heavy rain.

The main threats with any stronger thunderstorms to end the weekend will include heavy rainfall, hail and damaging wind gusts. Forecasters say wind gusts will generally be on the order of 50-70 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph.

While the exact placement is still to be determined, rain and storms appear likely to push toward the East Coast on Monday, bringing an end to the ongoing heat wave along with it.

However, with the correct ingredients likely in place, this may also set the stage for storms to become severe at times once again.

"Like in previous days, severe storms tend to be most likely where the best overlap between warm, moist air and a strong jet stream occurs. On Monday, this looks to line up over the busy urban corridor in the Northeast, stretching roughly from Washington, D.C. to Boston," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde explained.

Given the timing of these storms, the busy evening commutes in many cities may be impacted, with storms potentially acting to snarl traffic during rush hour.

Toward the southwest, additional storms are also likely to form in Virginia and along the heavily travelled Interstate 81 corridor. Thunderstorms may not be as widespread in these areas, but any storm that develops could become intense very quickly. Those caught in storms while traveling are cautioned to never seek shelter under a bridge or overpass, and never drive through flooded roadways.

Storms will also be likely farther north, into much of Maine and even Canada. "With such hot weather in place ahead of the approaching storm system, strong thunderstorms may be possible farther north than normal," Rinde explained.

Damaging wind gusts, hail and flooding rainfall will be the main threats with any Monday storms, forecasters say.

While a temporary break from the storms may be possible on Tuesday, an overall active storm pattern looks to remain in place for much of the new week across portions of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

