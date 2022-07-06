Severe storm, flash flood risk to cover 2,000-mile stretch of US

Multiple rounds of severe weather will target the northern Plains and Appalachians, increasing the chance for power outages and damaging wind gusts.

The risk of violent thunderstorms will continue Wednesday along a 2,000-mile-long zone from portions of Montana to the Carolinas, increasing the potential for flash flooding in locations where heavy down downpours unfold over the course of several hours or even days, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

"Storms will continue to fire and turn severe along the northern and eastern rim of a dome of heat anchored over the south-central United States through Thursday," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "This effect is often called a ring of fire and can cause some places to be hit by storms multiple times per day and/or day after day."

In this water vapor image from Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022, the moistest areas are depicted as shades of blue and green, while the driest air is revealed as shades of red. (GOES-East/NOAA).

Most of the storms will occur in the late afternoon and persist into the middle of the night. However, there can be some cases where storms erupt shortly after sunrise or persist right through the night and on into Thursday.

A powerful derecho that produced wind gusts close to 100 mph roared from South Dakota to Iowa on Tuesday. A derecho is a fast-moving cluster of severe thunderstorms that produces consistent or intermittent damaging winds over a distance of at least 400 miles with a width of at least 60 miles, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC). The derecho that extended from northwestern South Dakota to eastern Iowa from Tuesday midday to Tuesday night covered a distance of approximately 500 miles.

Other clusters of severe thunderstorms occurred from the northern Plains to the Midwest, southern Appalachians and Chesapeake Bay region into Tuesday night. All told, there were more than 250 reports of severe weather ranging from high winds to large hail and isolated tornadoes, according to the SPC.

"While the risk of a powerhouse complex such as a derecho is somewhat lower from Wednesday through Thursday, the risk of severe thunderstorm complexes that can travel for dozens of miles will persist into Thursday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DeSilva said.

The clusters of severe storms will still carry the potential for damaging winds, large hail and frequent lightning strikes. As with many severe thunderstorms, there will be a risk of an isolated, short-lived tornado as well.

While any location from the northern Rockies to the southeastern United States coast will be at risk for an isolated severe thunderstorm through Thursday night, there are some locations where a greater concentration of severe thunderstorms is more likely.

Into Wednesday night, these more focused zones of severe weather are likely to include central Montana, a zone from central Illinois to eastern Kentucky and an area that extends across central and eastern North Carolina.

Severe thunderstorms will focus on portions as far west as Montana on Thursday and as far east as portions of the Carolinas, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The potential for flash flooding could become the most significant concern, even as the storms generate strong winds, hail and lightning.

"The main risk to lives and property from Wednesday through Thursday night may stem from flash flooding," DeSilva said. "The repeating and slow-moving nature of some of the storms will be a major player in producing excessive rain in some communities."

"Days of downpours will continue for much of the rest of the week from the eastern slopes of the northern Rockies to parts of the northern and central Plains, Midwest, southern Appalachians and Southeast coast," Rayno said.

A general 1-2 inches of rain will fall in this zone with pockets where two to three times that amount can occur from Wednesday to Friday. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 12 inches is possible in the most extreme cases.

Much of the rain can fall within a couple of hours, which is more than enough to lead to flash flooding of small streams, urban areas and low-lying portions of agricultural tracts, regardless of the status of prior soil conditions.

From Monday to Tuesday, portions of Indiana were hit with 4-8 inches of rain and flash flooding.

Motorists should never attempt to drive through flooded roads as the water may be deeper than it appears and the road beneath the water may have been weakened or washed away, experts say. Avoid camping along small streams when there is the potential for heavy rain, meteorologists warn.

