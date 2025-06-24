3 hikers found dead after jumping into cold, fast-moving water near Lake Tahoe

The men went missing Wednesday after jumping into the fast-moving waters of Rattlesnake Falls. Crews battled wind, debris and poor visibility before recovering their bodies Sunday, officials said.

(Photo credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

The bodies of three hikers who went missing after jumping into the water at Rattlesnake Falls in Soda Springs, California, last week were recovered Sunday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The men—identified as Matthew Schoenecker, 50, and Valentino Creus, 59, both of Los Angeles, and Matthew Anthony, 44, of New York City—were part of a six-person hiking group exploring the remote Sierra Nevada wilderness about 30 miles from Lake Tahoe. On Wednesday, the three jumped into the water and never resurfaced.

The remaining hikers used a satellite phone to call for help around 3 p.m., and were later airlifted out by a California Highway Patrol helicopter due to the area’s steep terrain, the sheriff’s office said.

(Photo credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

Search operations were delayed by rough conditions, including strong currents, debris, and high winds. “The water is always cold and hazardous this time of year due to snowpack melt,” Elise Soviar, the sheriff’s office communication manager, told The New York Times.

After several days of limited aerial search, crews returned Sunday with enhanced equipment and located the bodies.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The cause of death remains under investigation.