Year's worth of rain inundates major Australian city

Nearly 50,000 people have been forced to evacuate after an "East Coast Low" brought historic flooding to some of the most populated areas of Australia.

Heavy rain continues to hammer Sydney, causing flooding in several areas around Australia's largest city. Homes and roads were left inundated, forcing thousands to flee.

A natural disaster has been declared by the federal government of Australia after areas in the eastern portion of the country have received nearly a year's worth of rainfall in just a few days. Roads have turned into rivers in major cities like Sydney and in the surrounding region, but AccuWeather meteorologists warn that more rain is on the way.

Major flood warnings remained active Tuesday as nearly 50,000 residents in the province of New South Wales, which encompasses Sydney and is home to 8.1 million people, have been urged to evacuate due to the rapidly rising flood waters, according to Reuters.

The most extreme flooding was reported near the Hawkesbury-Nepean River just northwest of Sydney prompting the fourth flood emergency in 16 months in the region, The Associated Press said.

"Around 100 rescues were completed Monday night by emergency response teams as people became trapped in their cars on flooded roads or in inundated homes in the Sydney area," State Emergency Service manager Ashley Sullivan said in an AP report.

Dozens of records were shattered in the area this past weekend after historic rainfall soaked the region between Sydney and Wollongong, Australia. In just 24 hours, 298 mm (12 inches) of rain was recorded, setting a new record for the highest daily rainfall record for July at that weather station in Darkes Forest, New South Wales, after 126 years of observations, the Australian Government's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) reported.

"The Campbelltown gauge, with more than 30 years of data, recorded its highest ever daily total rainfall amount for any month, while six gauges with more than 100 years of observations have set a record four-day total for July," the BoM said.

The highest recorded rainfall in 24 hours in Australia for the month of July was 554 mm (22 inches), set on July 6,1973, at Mount Moombil, located about 600 km (380 miles) from Sydney.

A map showing weekly rainfall observations across New South Wales in eastern Australia (Australian Government BoM)

Rainfall totals over the course of the week have surmounted to nearly 700 mm (28 inches) just south of Sydney near Wollongong, causing rivers and streams to be completely overwhelmed in the region. The average rainfall for a year in this region of Australia is between 750-1000 mm (30-40 inches).

Not only were areas inundated with flood waters, but severe weather warnings were also issued for New South Wales for damaging wind gusts and hazardous surf Monday.

A ship leaving the port in Wollongong had lost power Monday morning and was met with giant waves with swells towering 8 meters (26 feet) and winds howling at 30 knots (34 mph). The coastline near Wollongong is rigid and rocky with huge cliffs meeting the ocean and with the hazardous weather conditions, the ship and its crew members were in a life-threatening situation.

In an attempt to tow the ship back to port, the towline snapped and the rescue effort had to be called off due to the dangerous swells and wind, The Associated Press reported.

The ship remains out at sea as anchors attempt in keeping the ship stationary until seas are expected to calm Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, no deaths have been reported from this major weather event, but rain is expected to continue at least through Wednesday where rivers and lakes such as Wollombi Brook, Macquarie River and Tuggerah Lake overrun their banks and dams overflow.

A screen capture on Tuesday night, local time, of rain continuing to berate the east coast of Australia as the East Coast Low continues to swirl out at sea (AccuWeather RealVue™)

The potent storm that caused the historic rainfall and subsequent flooding is known as an East Coast Low. These storms are often slow-moving and can bring copious amounts of rain over the same areas for multiple days. These types of storms form just off the east coast of Australia over the Tasman Sea.

This storm in particular was very slow-moving and formed off the east coast of New South Wales where sea surface temperatures are above average for this time of year, giving the storm more energy and moisture. These factors contributed to the heavy rainfall that spread across the area over the weekend.

"The city of Sydney received around 20 times [its] normal July rainfall in just four days and additional, albeit lighter, rain is likely to continue in the region into Wednesday continuing to aggravate the flooding problem," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls explained.

