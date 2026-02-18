Ohio Valley faces 1st severe weather in months Thursday

The last time a severe weather event brought a tornado threat to the Ohio Valley was in 2025. Storms into Thursday night may also bring damaging wind and flooding downpours.

AccuWeather’s Ariella Scales explains why having a tornado safety plan is important during predicted severe weather.

On Thursday, a potent storm will spark a round of severe thunderstorms across the Midwest. In many parts of the Ohio Valley, the last severe weather event with a tornado risk occurred in the fall.

All modes of severe weather will be possible with the strongest storms, including high wind gusts, hail, a few tornadoes and torrential downpours that could lead to flash flooding.

For some locations in the Ohio Valley, this week may bring the first thunderstorm of the year. A weather setup on Jan. 8-9 produced a few dozen severe weather reports across the Mississippi Valley and western New York but left parts of the Midwest without severe weather.

Most of the severe weather from Thursday to Thursday night will extend along the Mississippi River in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois to southern Ohio, eastern Kentucky and part of West Virginia. The strongest storms are most likely around Louisville, Kentucky, and near Indianapolis.

Some thunder and lightning will likely extend farther northeast into parts of southern Michigan, northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania Thursday night.

While there will be enough warm air, moisture and lift in the atmosphere to support some thunderstorms in the Southeastern and mid-Atlantic states Friday, most of the storms are expected to remain below severe limits.

