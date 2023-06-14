More images shared on social media show the sheer destruction caused by a tornado that reportedly tore through Eufaula and Abbeville, Alabama, Wednesday afternoon, local time. Bradley Bedwell shared footage of a twister as seen from Dothan, about 20 miles south of Abbeville, and the resulting damage:
Video captured in Abbeville, Alabama, shows damaged buildings and split trees after a possible tornado in the area.
Eufaula authorities said no one was injured, although many residents were reporting multiple homes destroyed, roofs ripped off structures and numerous snapped and uprooted trees throughout the city, located near the Georgia border. Some downed power lines were still smoking. The National Weather Service has yet to confirm that a tornado touched down in the region.
Local police were urging area residents to “re-evaluate” their methods of receiving tornado warning notifications since severe weather is forecast to continue into the overnight hours. Eufaula, the largest city in Barbour County, has seen tornadoes in four of the past five years. “We cannot emphasize enough to be weather aware and ready,” police said in a Facebook post.
A map of the southeastern United States showing lightning activity from 9 a.m. EDT to 9 p.m. EDT on June 14, 2023. Each dot represents one lightning event. (AccuWeather)
Frequent lightning has been common with the severe thunderstorms from South Carolina to Texas among the gusty wind, hard-hitting hail and twisters. Over the past 12 hours, more than 130,000 lightning events have been detected across the southern U.S., according to AccuWeather’s database. Not all of these lightning bolts hit the ground, with some being cloud-to-cloud lightning -- the most common type of lightning. In 2022, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas all ranked in the top 10 for the states with the highest annual lightning count.
Power outages are surging across the southern United States as severe thunderstorms unleash intense wind, window-shattering hail and frequent lightning. Over 150,000 electric customers are without power from Georgia to Texas, according to PowerOutage.us. Nearly half of the outages in the region are in Alabama, where 73,000 customers are in the dark. Outages may continue to rise as storms continue to rumble into Wednesday night.
Dangerously large hail has been pelting parts of Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi as severe thunderstorms rumble over the states, in addition to strong wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. A hailstone 5 inches across was measured in Brooksville, Mississippi, located about 110 miles northeast of Jackson, Mississippi. Photos on social media also showed that the chunk of ice measured 9 inches in circumference. A hailstone this large can easily cause property damage or severe injury. Hail larger than baseballs was also measured across southern Georgia.
While the worst of the severe weather has primarily focused on Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, thunderstorms are causing disruptions all across the region. The FAA announced a ground stop at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport during the height of the Wednesday evening commute due to thunderstorms in the area. The storm responsible for the ground stop was south of Dallas but was close enough to the airport to force officials to hold departing flights. As of 5:25 p.m. CDT, 151 departing flights at the airport had been delayed, according to FlightAware.
Months after multiple tornado strikes damaged the town, Eutaw, Alabama, once again faced storm damage Wednesday afternoon. Greene County Emergency Management Agency Manager Hodges Smith told AccuWeather that a tree had fallen on a house in Eutaw, trapping an undisclosed number of people. He added at least one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, and the other people trapped were able to make it out of the house. While he had heard of widespread damage within the city limits, he was unable to confirm specifics at the time of the phone call with AccuWeather as he was still traveling to Eutaw.
The town of Eutaw, Alabama, is still recovering from multiple tornado strikes over the past year. One occurred in November, while the other occurred in January. The city, located in the western part of the state and about 86 miles southwest of Birmingham, was facing additional threats of severe weather Wednesday. AccuWeather Senior Broadcast Meteorologist Geoff Cornish spoke to Corey Martin, the town’s spokesperson, earlier on Wednesday to find out how the town is preparing for more dangerous weather. Watch the interview below.
AccuWeather caught up with the spokesperson for Eutaw, Alabama, to see how the town is both preparing for new severe weather and recovering from tornadoes in the past.
As severe storms continue to move through the southern United States, AccuWeather's Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter highlighted key points to keep an eye on.
• The complex of storms could arrive in Jackson, Mississippi, by 4 to 5 p.m. central time, and could make it to Jacksonville, Florida, by sunrise on Thursday.
• Flash flooding threats and power outages can occur with thunderstorm complexes. This complex might evolve to look like an "inland hurricane" with wind gusts above 75 mph. If the wind threat evolves, power outages could be extended.
• Mobile homes in higher risk areas are extremely dangerous places to be with damaging winds. Residents should have a plan to find safer structures in advance of the storms arriving.
• Severe thunderstorm warnings with the risk of damaging winds over 65 mph should be treated in the same way as a tornado warning, as the risks and damages can be similar.
When a tornado hits, seconds can mean the difference between life and death. This database shows tornado shelters open to anyone, color-coded by accessibility standards, building type, capacity and other details. People sheltering in mobile homes are 15 to 20 times more likely to be killed in a tornado than those sheltering in site-built homes, so experts recommend residents should have an emergency plan to find the closest community shelter. While sheltering in a foundation-based home, experts recommend the DUCK acronym - get DOWN to the lowest level, get UNDER something sturdy, COVER your head and KEEP in a shelter until the storm has passed. If severe weather strikes while driving, experts recommend seeking shelter in a building if possible and avoiding sheltering under an overpass, as debris can be funneled by high winds and become dangerous projectiles. If finding a structure isn’t possible, drivers should stay in their cars with their seatbelts on, get as low as possible and protect their head. Consult the database here for further details on tornado shelters.
Reed Timmer intercepted a “strong” tornado near Newton, Georgia, Wednesday afternoon amid the severe weather raking across the South. The area had been under both a tornado and an areal flood watch Wednesday afternoon, the former of which will last until 7 p.m. ET. “Look how strong it is!” Timmer said while filming the wedge tornado. “Listen to the roar!”
Reed Timmer and team Dominator intercept a large tornado new Newton, Georgia, on June 14 while storm chasing.
NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center issued a “particularly dangerous” severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday afternoon. The watch will be in effect until 8 p.m. CDT. The situation evolved as the storms formed a “bow echo,” or an arched line of thunderstorms at times within a squall line, along the Louisiana/Arkansas border. This severe weather feature can indicate the forming of a derecho. “A derecho-producing event is probable with intense damaging wind swaths up to 90 mph,” the SPC said.
In addition to the derecho potential on Wednesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say the atmospheric ingredients that are necessary for powerful thunderstorm complexes, or derechos, to form will be in place later this week and into next week. The thunderstorm complexes will be capable of unleashing damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning strikes and flash flooding. AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gusts will range from 80 to 90 mph and could end up as high as 100 mph.
Key atmospheric signals for derechos or strong thunderstorm complexes will be present from portions of the southern and central Plains to the Southeast through this weekend and into next week, AccuWeather Senior Long-Range Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said. “There will be a building dome of heat centered on Texas, initially, a nearly stationary storm over the eastern U.S., and a strong jet stream that extends from northwest to southeast over the region,” Lundberg explained.
Tornado damage has been reported in Eufaula, Alabama, which is located on the Alabama-Georgia state line. According to emergency management officials, storm damage was reported at a housing development in the town and along several roadways. Photos shared by James Spann, an AMS-certified broadcast meteorologist, showed on Twitter several snapped trees and damage to buildings within the town.
Multiple tornadoes have already been confirmed across parts of the South Wednesday, and the threat of damaging storms will persist well into Wednesday night. Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer was near Demopolis, Alabama, Wednesday morning as he discussed why the atmosphere was primed for an outbreak of severe weather.
Another radar-confirmed tornado was reported in Georgetown, Georgia, on Wednesday afternoon. As the tornado tracked east, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the surrounding towns. According to a radar product called correlation coefficient, debris was likely being lifted in the air as the twister moved through the area.
A radar-confirmed tornado was spotted on the Alabama-Georgia state line early Wednesday afternoon. As the tornado moved east across the Georgia state line, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for several southwestern Georgia towns, including Edison, Arlington and Bluffton. This warning puts more than 3,600 residents at risk, according to the NWS. Besides the tornado, golf-ball-sized hail is possible with this storm.
AccuWeather meteorologists say that Wednesday’s severe weather event could evolve into derecho, a type of extreme weather that only occurs in the United States a few times a year. A derecho is a long-lived line of intense thunderstorms that produces frequent wind gusts of at least 58 mph over an area stretching at least 400 miles, according to NOAA. The line of severe storms must also have a width of at least 60 mph. A derecho is also known as an inland hurricane due to its rain, wind and appearance on satellite.
A derecho that blasted across the Midwest on Aug. 10, 2020. (AccuWeather)
Derechos are more common across the Plains, Midwest and Northeast, but in rare cases, they can unfold over other areas of the county. One of the strongest derechos in recent years took place in Iowa in August of 2020, where winds over 110 mph flattened fields of corn and caused billions in damage.
AccuWeather meteorologists warned Wednesday areas from Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama faced a high risk of severe weather into Wednesday night along with the chance of destructive wind gusts. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph can occur within the region, according to forecasters. AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter warned of the potential for long-lived, rapidly moving clusters of storms later Wednesday. These clusters, known as derechos, resemble “inland hurricanes,” and can produce devastating wind damage over large areas, destroying trees, power lines, homes and other structures.
The storms also bring the risk of large hail and tornadoes to the same region, with AccuWeather forecasters warning that locations that could experience several rounds of thunderstorms Wednesday were also at greatest risk for flash flooding. Cities at the greatest risk for this include Jackson, Mississippi; Montgomery, Alabama; and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. “People in the threat area are advised to frequently check AccuWeather.com, the free AccuWeather mobile app and the AccuWeather Network," Porter said. "Please heed any warnings issued for your community and treat any warnings issued for damaging winds above 65 mph as you would a tornado warning by moving to a safe interior room on the lowest level of your home or business and placing yourself where there are as many walls between you and the outside as possible.”
A flood watch is in effect on Wednesday for a large swath of the Southeast. As of Wednesday afternoon, the flood watch spans five states and includes a population of nearly 6 million people, according to Iowa Environment Mesonet. AccuWeather meteorologists say that severe thunderstorms will track through the watch area throughout the day on Wednesday and produce torrential downpours that could lead to localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas, such as cities.
Emergency management officials confirmed a tornado was on the ground in Abbeville, Alabama, Wednesday morning, just west of the Alabama-Georgia state line. A tornado warning was issued for Abbeville and other surrounding towns. The tornado is expected to continue moving east toward the Alabama-Georgia state line.
A confirmed tornado formed in Abbeville, Alabama, Wednesday, June 14, as strong thunderstorms swept the region.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of central Alabama through 5 p.m. CDT Wednesday. As storms track into Alabama Wednesday, a few tornadoes, hail upwards of 3.5 inches and damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph will be possible. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form, while a tornado warning means danger is imminent. Central Alabama residents should have a severe weather safety plan in place.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued two severe thunderstorm watches as of Wednesday morning. The first watch spans across central Arkansas, northern Mississippis and the southwestern corner of Tennessee. This watch is in effect until 2 p.m. CDT, unless otherwise stated.
A second severe thunderstorm watch is in effect just south of the first watch. Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and parts of Texas are under this severe thunderstorm watch, which is in effect until 4 p.m. CDT.
Communities across Texas and Oklahoma withstood torrential downpours of rain, hail and gusty winds as severe storms moved across the region Tuesday. In areas including Pampa, Texas, AccuWeather video showed flooded streets, while hail the size of ping pong balls was reported in cities like Wheeless, Oklahoma, and Mesquite, Texas. In some cities, high winds caused reports of downed trees and power lines as the storms progressed. One tornado was reported through social media in Conlen, Texas. Watch the full video below to see the storms' effects.
Hail, wind and floods strike the southern Plains Description: Severe storms pounded communities across Texas and Oklahoma on June 13 with intense hail, torrential rain and damaging winds.
As severe weather targets the southeastern United States Wednesday, AccuWeather meteorologists have outlined a high-risk thunderstorm zone from northeastern Louisiana and southeastern Arkansas to the border of Alabama and Georgia. It is in this area where damaging wind gusts are most likely, and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph could occur. “There is the potential for a long-lived, high wind and torrential rain thunderstorm event, referred to as a derecho, in the high-risk zone into Wednesday night,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. Cities such as Jackson, Mississippi, and Montgomery, Alabama, could experience localized street and highway flooding as the storms dump heavy rain.
Knowing the critical difference between a tornado watch and warning will help you prepare for incoming severe weather and could save your life.
Tornado watch: This means you are “watching” for something to happen. Usually issued a few hours before severe storms could hit a broad area. A watch is used to alert the public of a developing threat for tornadoes where conditions exist for creating tornadoes, but one has not necessarily formed yet. When under a watch, it is important to be prepared and remain vigilant.
Tornado warning: This means forecasters are “warning” you to take action and seek shelter immediately. It is more urgent than a tornado watch. Warnings are issued minutes before a tornado strikes a highly localized area. A tornado is imminent or has been detected on radar.
A simple way to remember the difference between both is by using the taco analogy. A watch means the ingredients to make tacos are there, but the taco has not been made yet. A warning means the tacos have been made and are ready right now. The time to eat them is coming very soon.
With severe weather in the forecast, it is important to understand and prepare for the risks that are inbound. These are five tips that can help you and your family prepare in advance:
•Shelter safety: It is important to make sure the storm shelter is safe and provides an escape if the door is blocked by potential debris.
• Access to shelter and supplies: Having a storm shelter that cannot be accessed effectively defeats the purpose of having one at all. Shelters should be as easily accessible as possible.
• Security and restoration planning: If doors and windows are shattered and missing, securing the property quickly is essential. Making sure the property is structurally sound and having a repair company in mind should be planned before the severe weather.
• Insurance and financial protection: Consumers should look at the types of disasters their area may be prone to in order to determine if they have the proper coverage in place.
• Protecting irreplaceable property with sentimental value: Some items may never be able to be replaced after a disaster. For these items, it is a good idea to take preventative measures to protect personal possessions that hold sentimental value.
