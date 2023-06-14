More images shared on social media show the sheer destruction caused by a tornado that reportedly tore through Eufaula and Abbeville, Alabama, Wednesday afternoon, local time. Bradley Bedwell shared footage of a twister as seen from Dothan, about 20 miles south of Abbeville, and the resulting damage:

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Video captured in Abbeville, Alabama, shows damaged buildings and split trees after a possible tornado in the area.

Eufaula authorities said no one was injured, although many residents were reporting multiple homes destroyed, roofs ripped off structures and numerous snapped and uprooted trees throughout the city, located near the Georgia border. Some downed power lines were still smoking. The National Weather Service has yet to confirm that a tornado touched down in the region.

Local police were urging area residents to “re-evaluate” their methods of receiving tornado warning notifications since severe weather is forecast to continue into the overnight hours. Eufaula, the largest city in Barbour County, has seen tornadoes in four of the past five years. “We cannot emphasize enough to be weather aware and ready,” police said in a Facebook post.