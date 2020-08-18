Genevieve explodes into Category 4 storm near Mexico's Pacific coast

Tropical downpours and huge swells are in store along the path of the monster storm, which forecasters say could speak at Category 5 intensity as it parallels the Mexico coast.

Atlantic may soon generate two more tropical storms

One disturbance has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression prior to the end of this week, and both budding systems could pose threats to land, including in the United States.

Man stumbled upon incredible discovery in this opening of a cliff

In 1990, a man was seeking shelter from a storm and wandered into this hole. What he found inside was astonishing -- but it would be nearly two decades before he could find his way back to it.