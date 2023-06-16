3 dead, over 50 injured following ‘extremely violent’ tornado in Perryton, Texas

Dozens of injuries were reported after a tornado struck the Texas Panhandle city of 8,000 people on Thursday evening — and delivered a devastating blow to a mobile home park.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Debris could be seen flying around the base of the tornado as it traveled uphill after crossing Highway 83 south of Perryton, Texas, on June 15.

At least three fatalities and over a dozen injuries were reported in Perryton, Texas, after a destructive tornado tore through the city, located in the state’s panhandle near the Oklahoma border.

Tornado-warned storms had charged into the region Thursday evening, and the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado on the ground north of the city moving eastward at 20 miles per hour at 5:13 p.m. CDT.

As search and rescue efforts commenced following the destructive storm, at least three fatalities and over 50 injuries were confirmed by the Booker Fire Department. According to the agency, at least two people were still missing as of 11 p.m. CDT Thursday. Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher confirmed with ABC News that at least one of the deaths was from a trailer home -- one of the many hit hard by the storm.

Tornado damage in Perryton, Texas

Live footage from the storm-chasing group TwisterChasers showed extensive damage to mobile homes, some of which had been entirely destroyed. Power lines and trees could also be seen strewn across roads and lawns alike.

"I've got people yelling for help," TwisterChasers member Jeff Piotrowski said while filming as he walked the streets of the destroyed portion of the city. Based on the damage, Piotrowski described the tornado as "extremely violent."

At least 30 mobile homes were damaged or destroyed after a mobile home park took a "direct hit" from the tornado, according to Dutcher. By 6 p.m., local time, firefighters were rescuing people from the rubble. The number of people injured may rise as the evening continues.

Despite taking a direct hit from the twister, the Perryton Fire Department's trucks and ambulances were still driveable, according to an update on its Facebook page.

"Keep praying for Perryton. We were hit hard," the agency wrote in a Facebook update. "Lives have been lost and many homes and businesses lost...We have a lot of work in the days ahead to heal our community."

View of the Perryton, Texas tornado that touched down Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Twitter/@carlosborunda5)

Other crews began the task of cleaning up power lines in order to restore electricity to the town.

Perryton was without power following the storms, Xcel Energy told ABC News. Throughout the county of Ochiltree, where Perryton is located, over 91% of customers were without power and nearly half of all the Excel Energy customers tracked were experiencing outages, according to PowerOutage.US.

Although there was no power, the Perryton Independent School District opened its gym as a shelter on Thursday evening. Community members brought generators to the school to assist with the outage. The school also announced that summer school is canceled on Friday.

This is a developing story.

