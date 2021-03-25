The University of Alabama announced on Thursday that school operations would be suspended through Friday morning in response to the high risk of tornadoes and severe weather. This includes all classes, including online and remote ones, as well as school buildings and facilities. The school also announced that it would be opening all campus storm shelters if a tornado watch is issued.

Last week, footage filmed from inside a University of Alabama shelter captured widespread overcrowding concerns and a lack of mask-wearing. Large amounts of students rushed out of the shelters before the tornado warnings were lifted despite homes and campus buildings in the area being threatened.