Intense storms set to wallop central US
Andrew Johnson-Levine, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published May 29, 2022 7:52 AM EDT
Updated May 30, 2022 6:06 AM EDT
Continued stormy weather will produce wet conditions and severe weather across the northern Plains ahead of the holiday.
As the Memorial Day weekend continues, AccuWeather meteorologists say that rounds of intense thunderstorms can inflict significant damage and disruptions across the northern and central Plains.
This comes amidst an already busy stretch of severe weather. Over 20 reports of severe hail and damaging winds were received by the Storm Prediction Center on Saturday. This included reports of 75-mph wind gusts near Gillette, Wyoming, and Buffalo, South Dakota.
The stormy skies made an appearance yet again Sunday evening and overnight, with storms rattling portions of the central and northern Plains. Storms produced strong and locally damaging winds in far western Nebraska, before unleashing hail larger than softballs near Taylor, Nebraska, approximately 90 miles northeast of North Platte, Nebraska. Early Monday morning those intense storms were continuing into South Dakota and Minnesota, bringing a threat of damaging winds, hail and a couple of tornadoes.
Flooding also continued to be a concern. Rainfall from such intense storms can fall faster than the ground can soak it in, leading to a threat of flash flooding.
As forecasters have recently noted, many of these areas have been battered by intense storms and destructive winds recently. Earlier in the month, a derecho blasted the northern Plains with 100-mph winds, leaving two people dead.
The severe weather threat will continue into Monday, when it may be most widespread. AccuWeather forecasters expect the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota to fall within the highest threat area. However, a more isolated severe threat may expand southward into Kansas and Missouri, and eastward toward the Mississippi River.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota will once again be threatened by severe weather after intense storms rolled through overnight. Other cities such as Omaha, Nebraska, Aberdeen, South Dakota and Fargo, North Dakota will also be within the threat area.
Much like on Sunday, all facets of severe weather will be possible on Monday. However, the risk for tornadoes will be higher on Monday, and a few strong and long-tracked tornadoes may be possible. People in the threat area will want to monitor the latest watches and warnings in the event of intense and damaging storms.
Farther north and east near cities such as Minneapolis and Duluth, Minnesota, storms may form into a more solid line, increasing the threat of damaging wind gusts.
Some area rivers, such as the Red River of the North, continue to be above flood stage due to heavy spring rainfall, and Monday's storms will only increase that threat.
"With storms centered closer to the Red River on Monday, flooding will be a concern once again. With torrential rainfall on top of already saturated ground, these storms will only worsen the ongoing flood situation," Geiger explained.
Farther south, the heavy rainfall may be more needed. Much of the central Plains remains in various stages of drought. Ninety-four percent of Nebraska, and 59 percent of South Dakota, are under at least a moderate drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
But heading into Tuesday, some of these drought stricken areas may receive too much of a good thing.
The severe threat on Tuesday will shift south east east, likely impact an area stretching from the Texas High Plains to eastern Wisconsin. The southern half of this area, however, may see the highest concentration of severe storms.
Damaging winds will be possible from these storms, along with hail. Much like previous days, the most intense storms may contain hail greater than two inches in diameter. Hail of this size can crack windows and windshields, dent vehicles and damage roofs.
Isolated tornadoes will also be possible, however the threat for strong, long tracked tornadoes will be lower than on Monday. "Tuesday's storms will generally be farther away from the strong jet stream and storm system moving along it. This will tend to reduce the overall tornado risk," Geiger explained.
In any case, residents in cities such as Amarillo, Texas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin will want to stay aware of the possible hazardous weather on Tuesday.
In addition to the severe thunderstorms, flooding will be a hazard across portions of the central Plains as multiple rounds of rain and storms impact the same locations. While these storms will not be as large and intense as those on Monday, Mother Nature has shown in the past that such a large outbreak is not needed to pose a risk to lives and property. Rainfall totals can quickly rise over the span of several hours as storms move through, in a process known as "training."
The highest risk of flooding is likely to come on Tuesday, however additional storms that are expected to fire on Wednesday may cause additional problems. With the ground already saturated and a large volume of water already in rivers and streams, it will take much less rain to cause the same flooding impacts.
Fortunately, AccuWeather meteorologists say that a slow return to drier weather will follow. While some lighter activity may continue into Thursday, the end of the week looks to bring a return to dry, calm weather.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.