Formidable Hurricane Delta will be very dangerous storm as it charges Gulf Coast

The storm is expected to ramp back up into a major hurricane before it plows into the Gulf Coast as the 10th storm to make landfall in the U.S. this season.

Read More Chevron right

LIVE: Delta makes landfall in Mexico as a Category 2 storm

Delta lost some intensity during the overnight hours but it remained a powerful storm as it slammed into the Yucatan Peninsula. Forecasters caution that it will strengthen once again in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More Chevron right

Daily coronavirus briefing: Woman, 102, doesn't let pandemic stop her from voting

Decked out in full PPE, one Chicago centenarian continued her 80-year voting streak. Plus, hospitals from a cluster of six Midwestern states are being hit harder than ever before.