Hailstorms, tornadoes strike Wisconsin amid latest burst of severe weather

Baseball-sized hailstones pelted the Midwest and multiple tornadoes touched down as the latest round of severe weather raced through the Midwest on Thursday evening. Over 85,000 are without power.

Copied

Tara Olson captured this video of an impressive tornado spinning through the town of New Richmond, Wisconsin, on May 15.

Tornadoes, baseball-sized hail and destructive winds jolted parts of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois on Thursday afternoon amid a multiday stretch of severe weather.

The worst of Thursday's storms was focused on Wisconsin, including a tornado that struck New Richmond, Wisconsin, located about 40 miles northeast of Minnesota. The extent of the damage is still unclear, but local resident Tara Olson captured footage of the twister swirling nearby. This was one of multiple tornadoes reported across the region.

A tornado spotted near New Richmond, Wisconsin, on May 15, 2025. (Tara Olson)

Large hail was common with most of the severe storms across the region with NOAA's Storm Prediction Center receiving over 150 reports of severe hail, ranging from the size of quarters to baseballs. One of the hailstorms tracked directly over Madison, Wisconsin, around the evening commute with the largest hail near the city measuring 2 inches in diameter. Another hailstorm pelted Milwaukee in the early evening with quarter-sized hailstones.

Over 85,000 electric customers were without power across the region on Thursday evening amid the storms, according to PowerOutage.us. Wisconsin accounted for the majority of the outages.

Hailstones as large as baseballs pummeled Wisconsin on May 15, 2025, including this one that fell 35 miles west of Milwaukee. (X/@FieldPigeon)

The severe weather threat is predicted to escalate on Friday afternoon as the storms shift from the Midwest to the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys.