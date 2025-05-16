Severe storms delay Beyonce concert in Chicago

A severe thunderstorm delayed the start of Beyoncé’s concert at Soldier Field Thursday night. Fans sheltered in place as high winds and rain swept through the stadium.

Copied

Concertgoers watched as a severe thunderstorm swept through Chicago, Illinois, on May 15, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds. The concert was delayed several hours as a result of the storm.

Severe weather swept through Chicago Thursday evening, delaying the start of Beyoncé’s highly anticipated concert at Soldier Field. It was the first night of the singer's Cowboy Carter tour. The show, originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., was pushed back to after 9 p.m. as thunderstorms moved through the area, bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts and lightning.

Fans were already lined up at the venue when the storm hit, prompting a shelter-in-place order inside the stadium. Torrential downpours soaked staircases and concourses, and winds lashed the stage before event crews were able to secure the area. Gates had opened at 5 p.m., and despite the delay, fans remained in high spirits.

"We've been planning for months, so no bad weather is gonna stop us," one fan told local media.

City officials cleared the concert to continue past 11 p.m. if needed. Soldier Field staff assured concertgoers that severe weather plans were in place and reminded attendees to stay alert for updates.

By late evening, conditions improved enough to resume the event safely. Fans returned to their seats, many wearing ponchos or using makeshift covers to stay dry.

Two more shows are scheduled at Soldier Field on Saturday and Sunday. With more severe storms possible, organizers say they'll continue to monitor conditions closely to prioritize fan safety.