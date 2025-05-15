150 million at risk as severe storms, tornadoes threaten Central, Eastern US

Violent storms and long-lived tornadoes could hit the central and eastern U.S. through the weekend, bringing widespread damage, power outages, and dangerous travel conditions.

Videos recorded over the Chicago skyline on May 15 show thunderstorms sweeping across the region.

A series of severe thunderstorms packing high winds, hail and tornadoes will progress into the Ohio and Tennessee valleys into this weekend and some will extend to the Atlantic coast, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. In the wake of Thursday's storms near the Great Lakes, a significant risk to lives and property will continue.

Factoring in the population affected from Thursday to Saturday evening, close to 200 million people in the central and eastern United States will have been at risk of severe weather at some point. While the risk may take up only a small part of the 72-hour period, it could prove to be shocking, disruptive and even devastating to those most significantly affected by the storms. From Friday to Saturday, close to 150 million people are still at risk.

A front will press southeastward into a zone of warm and increasingly humid air--setting the stage for multiple days of severe weather into the weekend. Some communities in the Midwest may face a severe weather emergency with a number of casualties and tremendous destruction in the pattern through Friday night.

From Thursday to Thursday night, a line of severe thunderstorms developed over Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois and tracked eastward into Michigan and far northwestern Indiana, leaving 450,000 customers without power. Storms that swept across the region brought hail up to the size of baseballs and softballs, wind gusts to the strength of a Category 1 hurricane and perhaps up to a dozen or so tornadoes. Crews will investigate the wind damage in the coming days.

In the wake of the storms, some neighborhoods could be strewn with downed trees and may be without power for an extended period.

Widespread violent storms Friday to Friday night

Downpours and thunderstorms were progressing across western and central New York and northern Pennsylvania on Friday morning. These were the leftovers of violent storms in the Upper Midwest into Thursday night.

From Friday to Friday evening, more storms will erupt and will be centered on the Ohio Valley.

Of the dozen or so tornadoes anticipated, the threat of some long-lived, strong tornadoes will increase and extend from the middle part of the Mississippi Valley through a large part of the Ohio Valley and part of the Tennessee Valley.

As the severe thunderstorms move along, they will likely congeal into one or more solid lines packing high winds and rain-wrapped spin-up tornadoes Friday night, centered on, but not limited to, portions of Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Some formidable thunderstorms are also forecast to make progress across upstate New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and western North Carolina during Friday night. Even though these storms may be past their peak strength, they can still cause damage and significant power outages. Strong wind gusts, frequent lightning strikes and flooding downpours will be the main threats at that time in those states.

Severe weather threat to continue this weekend

On Saturday, the likelihood of pockets of dangerous, damaging and disruptive thunderstorms will extend from central Texas and Oklahoma, eastward to Tennessee and western Georgia.

Storms can also bring flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts along the mid-Atlantic zone from Interstate 95 to the beaches, as well as the Hudson Valley of New York and into part of western New England.

Saturday will bring the greatest risk of severe weather through the weekend for the major Northeast metro areas such as New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

All modes of severe weather will be possible on Saturday. However, a lower number of tornadoes is likely, when compared to Thursday and Friday. Still, all it takes is a single, brief tornado to strike a populated area to lead to loss of life, injuries and significant destruction.

The likelihood of severe thunderstorms will settle farther to the west over portions of the central and southern Plains on Sunday.

Large hail, locally damaging wind gusts and flash flooding will be the main threats during the latter part of the weekend.

Severe weather to ramp up again early next week

The chance of severe weather, including the potential for multiple tornadoes, will increase over the Central states early next week.

Just as with the severe weather into the weekend, another significant outbreak is likely, with lives and property at risk.

