Gusty storm produces power outages in Ireland
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist &
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Feb. 23, 2021 8:49 AM EST
At the foot of the Sacré-Coeur, on the banks of the Canal Saint-Martin, at the Buttes-Chaumont or at flea markets, Parisians enjoyed their first sunny day in quite a while on Feb. 21.
A storm that tracked across the North Atlantic early this week will continue to pose the risk of dangerous flooding to Ireland and the United Kingdom as it stalls over both countries and unleashes heavy rain and strong winds.
The slow-moving storm settled to the northwest of Ireland and the U.K. late Monday sending a cold front to the isles by Monday night.
This system has already sent waves of rain to portions of Ireland and will usher in additional spells of rain to Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland by midday Tuesday. Accompanying the rain in Ireland were powerful winds.
Wind gusts were reported at 48 mph (77 km/h) in Dublin and up to 55 mph (89 km/h) in Cork on Tuesday morning.
More than 700 homes were reportedly without power on Tuesday morning because of the strong winds associated with the storm, according to Independent Ireland.
Status Orange rainfall warnings remained in place across southern Ireland, and Met Éireann warned that the River Lee and Glashaboy Rivers may break their banks as water levels rise.
As the storm remains stationary through Wednesday, a continuous feed of moisture will pump into the storm from the Atlantic Ocean, dousing the same areas with rain over and over.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) are expected across Ireland and Northern Ireland, Scotland and northwestern Wales and England.
"The prolonged periods of heavy rain can result in 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) of rainfall across southern and western Ireland as well as western Scotland," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
It is also in this region that the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches (200 mm) is possible.
Within the rainy periods, some of the heaviest rain may fall in spurts, threatening flash flooding for the already soggy area, especially across southwestern Ireland and western Scotland.
Any rivers and streams still running high could be in danger of overflowing their banks with this new bout of rain.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency warned of the potential for river flooding through Wednesday and UK Met Office issued an amber weather warning for rain.
In addition to heavy rainfall, this slow-moving storm can bring gusty winds to the region.
Damaging wind gusts arrived across Ireland Monday evening and the western and northern U.K. Tuesday morning, according to Roys. He added that gusts up to 60 mph (97 km/h) will occur across Ireland into coastal Wales, far northwestern England and Scotland.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph (129 km/h) is expected across these areas, especially along coastal areas and in higher elevations.
Strong, persistent winds out of the south can lead to localized damage, power cuts and coastal flooding along exposed beaches.
Travel may also be delayed due to the stronger winds as well as where areas become flooded.
The wind direction will remain from the south, helping to bring milder air into much of the region as well.
By Wednesday, temperatures in London will soar to reach 60 F (15 C), which is a temperature more normal for late April. The air will also feel noticeably warmer compared to the temperatures earlier in February.
Temperatures over 10 C (50 F) are likely to extend northward to cities like Manchester, Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast as well on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The front will begin to push east as the storm weakens and moves into the Norwegian Sea later on Wednesday. Areas of showers will linger across Ireland and the U.K. through Wednesday night before drier conditions arrive for most on Thursday. Thursday will also bring an end to the abnormally warm conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Gusty storm produces power outages in Ireland
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist & Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Feb. 23, 2021 8:49 AM EST
At the foot of the Sacré-Coeur, on the banks of the Canal Saint-Martin, at the Buttes-Chaumont or at flea markets, Parisians enjoyed their first sunny day in quite a while on Feb. 21.
A storm that tracked across the North Atlantic early this week will continue to pose the risk of dangerous flooding to Ireland and the United Kingdom as it stalls over both countries and unleashes heavy rain and strong winds.
The slow-moving storm settled to the northwest of Ireland and the U.K. late Monday sending a cold front to the isles by Monday night.
This system has already sent waves of rain to portions of Ireland and will usher in additional spells of rain to Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland by midday Tuesday. Accompanying the rain in Ireland were powerful winds.
Wind gusts were reported at 48 mph (77 km/h) in Dublin and up to 55 mph (89 km/h) in Cork on Tuesday morning.
More than 700 homes were reportedly without power on Tuesday morning because of the strong winds associated with the storm, according to Independent Ireland.
Status Orange rainfall warnings remained in place across southern Ireland, and Met Éireann warned that the River Lee and Glashaboy Rivers may break their banks as water levels rise.
As the storm remains stationary through Wednesday, a continuous feed of moisture will pump into the storm from the Atlantic Ocean, dousing the same areas with rain over and over.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) are expected across Ireland and Northern Ireland, Scotland and northwestern Wales and England.
"The prolonged periods of heavy rain can result in 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) of rainfall across southern and western Ireland as well as western Scotland," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
It is also in this region that the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches (200 mm) is possible.
Within the rainy periods, some of the heaviest rain may fall in spurts, threatening flash flooding for the already soggy area, especially across southwestern Ireland and western Scotland.
Any rivers and streams still running high could be in danger of overflowing their banks with this new bout of rain.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency warned of the potential for river flooding through Wednesday and UK Met Office issued an amber weather warning for rain.
In addition to heavy rainfall, this slow-moving storm can bring gusty winds to the region.
Damaging wind gusts arrived across Ireland Monday evening and the western and northern U.K. Tuesday morning, according to Roys. He added that gusts up to 60 mph (97 km/h) will occur across Ireland into coastal Wales, far northwestern England and Scotland.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph (129 km/h) is expected across these areas, especially along coastal areas and in higher elevations.
Strong, persistent winds out of the south can lead to localized damage, power cuts and coastal flooding along exposed beaches.
Travel may also be delayed due to the stronger winds as well as where areas become flooded.
Related:
The wind direction will remain from the south, helping to bring milder air into much of the region as well.
By Wednesday, temperatures in London will soar to reach 60 F (15 C), which is a temperature more normal for late April. The air will also feel noticeably warmer compared to the temperatures earlier in February.
Temperatures over 10 C (50 F) are likely to extend northward to cities like Manchester, Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast as well on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The front will begin to push east as the storm weakens and moves into the Norwegian Sea later on Wednesday. Areas of showers will linger across Ireland and the U.K. through Wednesday night before drier conditions arrive for most on Thursday. Thursday will also bring an end to the abnormally warm conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo