Double rounds of soaking rain, severe thunderstorms to sock Southeast into next week

6 inches of rain, damaging thunderstorms and even tornadoes could wallop the South into the new week as a pair of moisture-packed storms track through the region.

Rain gear will be in vogue across a large swath of the southern and eastern United States into next week as a pair of storms will deliver a couple of rounds of soaking rain and even a few severe thunderstorms, warn AccuWeather meteorologists.

For some, the amount of rain expected from both storms will be too much too quickly, and flooding will occur. The rain will be welcome news for many due to long-standing drought conditions. Meanwhile, the powerful nature of the storms, which will also lead to episodes of travel-snarling snow and ice farther north, means that thunderstorms that develop in the South could pack a punch and even spawn tornadoes.

First round of rain and storms to move through into the weekend

An initial round of heavy rain and thunderstorms from the first storm was already underway on Friday across the western and central Gulf coasts, and it will expand east into the weekend, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

Rainfall amounts on the order of an inch or two will be common across the South into Saturday, with this area overlapping some of the worst drought conditions in the region, especially across Louisiana and Mississippi. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, large portions of both states are experiencing extreme to exceptional drought conditions, the two most dire categories.

Among the cities where the rain can be heavy enough to cause localized flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas, are Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Mobile, Alabama; and Tallahassee, Florida.

By the time the rain makes it to Georgia and the Carolinas later in the weekend, the storm may be moving fast enough that the flooding threat will be limited. Still, some downpours and rainfall amounts up to an inch will be possible in places like Atlanta and Charleston, South Carolina.

"The Interstate 85 corridor from Greensboro to Charlotte to Raleigh will begin the weekend with a soaking, chilly rainfall," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

A few thunderstorms will also need to be watched as they develop and move through this weekend, especially near the Gulf Coast into early Saturday and then across the Florida Peninsula later Saturday. Because of changing wind directions at different heights of the atmosphere, especially near the coastlines, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out in some of the stronger storms.

Following the soaking rain and thunderstorms, building high pressure from the west will bring a break in the rain and a return to sunshine for about a day from later in the weekend to the early part of the new week.

"Sunday will be much improved for outdoor plans," added Pydynowski. "For the football game between Carolina and Tampa Bay in Tampa, it will be dry and in the 50s." However, not long after this dry weather arrives, the next storm will already be warming up on the sidelines.

A subsequent round of soaking storms next week may be worse

While this weekend's rain and storms will surely ruin some outdoor plans and slow travel, AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that the round expected to move through with the storm next week could pack even heavier rain and stronger storms over a larger area.

"The ingredients coming together early next week will set the stage for what could be the largest storm of the winter season so far," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

After impacting the West this weekend, the new storm will arrive in the southern Plains late Sunday and early Monday, begin to pick up strength and copious amounts of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and douse the South into Tuesday.

On top of the inch or two of rain expected into this weekend, another 2-4 inches is possible from the Texas Gulf Coast near Houston to the mid-Atlantic coast early next week. In many areas, water from the first storm that filled up some smaller creeks and streams may not have had time to recede, resulting in more widespread flooding issues with the second storm. Some places may record more than 6 inches of rain when all is said and done.

The rain could result in widespread disruptions to highway commutes as well as airport delays due to poor visibility and low cloud ceilings during the heaviest episodes of rain and thunderstorms.

The severe weather threat with the second storm will be higher than the first, Roys warned. "While the most widespread risk to lives and property will likely be flooding rainfall, some of the most intense thunderstorms can feature damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes," he explained.

On Monday, the threat of severe thunderstorms will extend from eastern Texas to southwestern Georgia. By Tuesday, it will stretch from the Florida Panhandle to eastern North Carolina. Besides the threat of flooding and a few tornadoes, the most intense thunderstorms can feature wind gusts that can approach the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph.

There will also be a wintry side to the second storm with heavy snow and blizzard conditions expected to unfold from the central Plains to the Midwest.

